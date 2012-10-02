Rationale

The CreditWatch placement reflects our assessment that the merger is likely to positively impact eAccess' business prospects and financial risk profile. Competition in the Japanese mobile market has been intensifying, backed by fast migration to smartphones and high-speed communications technology, including Long-Term Evolution (LTE) with full tethering functions. In our view, competition is more severe for eAccess as a small mobile carrier, even though the company has niche strengths in high-speed connections and relatively ample network capacity, as well as attractive rates. The company's 1.7 GHz spectrum, which is a popular band for LTE, and is used by the iPhone5, is attractive to Softbank as it will allow the company to acquire more new subscriptions through mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) contracts. In turn, eAccess will be able to secure more stable cash flow from the MVNO business, in our view. We believe that eAccess, on a stand-alone basis, will be able to reduce debt gradually while increasing capital expenditures on LTE. Nevertheless, we expect eAccess will likely enjoy both tangible and intangible benefits to its financial management from becoming part of the stronger Softbank group.

Liquidity

We have assessed eAccess' liquidity as adequate, as we have viewed sources of liquidity at about 1.2x of uses. However, the assessment has not included the impact of the merger and possible implementation of change of control clauses. The company's EUR200 million 8.375% notes due April 1, 2018, and US$420 million 8.25% notes due April 1, 2018, have change of control clauses, based on which investors have the right to request eAccess to repurchase the bonds. While we believe the company's annual free cash flow of about JPY20 billion cannot fully meet the potential request of the bond repurchases, we expect that being part of the Softbank group will mitigate this risk.

CreditWatch

In resolving the CreditWatch status, we will assess the impact on eAccess' business prospects and benefits of becoming a 100% owned subsidiary of the Softbank group. We will assess whether the merger will affect the company's financial policy to focus on repaying debt, as well as review Softbank's willingness to support eAccess' financial standing. We will also monitor the likelihood of bondholders exercising the change of control clauses and review the company's ability to meet its obligations. It is likely that we will raise the corporate credit rating on eAccess to a level equal to that on Softbank, if we assess that eAccess has become a core subsidiary of the Softbank group.

Ratings List

CreditWatch Action

To From

eAccess Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Watch Pos/-- BB+/Stable/--

Senior Unsecured BB/Watch Pos BB