We believe RISICOM is an integral part of Siemens' risk-management strategy. A further positive factor is the company's strong capitalization. These strengths are partly offset by RISICOM's reliance on Siemens for its financial flexibility.

We view RISICOM as an important part of Siemens' risk-management strategy. It is the sole captive insurer of Siemens AG and only writes business emanating from the group. RISICOM plays an integral role in Siemens' financing of insurable risks. Moreover, RISICOM is operationally highly integrated into Siemens Financial Services GmbH (A+/Positive/A-1+) and benefits from the group's management capacity. RISICOM's financial profile, backed by its strong capitalization, also supports our classification of the company as a captive insurer.

We regard RISICOM's insurance risk-taking as consistent with its risk-bearing capacity. RISICOM utilizes fronting insurers because it doesn't have an insurance license, and it actively retains and reinsures a meaningful portion of Siemens' insured risks. RISICOM buys excess-of-loss protection for its aggregated sub-layer exposure across all lines to provide additional balance-sheet protection consistent with its capitalization.

Outlook

The positive outlook on RISICOM reflects that on its parent, Siemens AG. For details on the outlook on Siemens, see the full analysis "Siemens AG," published June 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Siemens AG, June 25, 2012

-- Rating Captive Insurers, April 13, 2004

Ratings List

New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

RISICOM Rueckversicherung AG

Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Positive/--

Financial Strength Rating A+/Positive/--