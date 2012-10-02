(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 02 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated version of its SME CLO Compare. The report is updated on a monthly basis.

During September, Fitch maintained 55 tranches of Spanish SME CLOs on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) due to exposure to ineligible counterparties. The exposure relates to ineligible issuer account banks and swap counterparties. The trustees have communicated to the agency that they are in the process of seeking remedial actions, according to the transactions' documentation.

