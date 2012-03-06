(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 06 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Petroliam Nasional Bhd. (PETRONAS; foreign currency A-/Stable/--; local currency A/Stable/--; axAA+/--) are unaffected by the company's financial results for the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2011.

The results are in line with our expectations and consistent with the company's "minimal" financial risk profile, as defined in our criteria. PETRONAS's business risk profile also remains "strong," as defined in our criteria. The company's reserve profile is a key supporting factor for its business risk profile. PETRONAS has total discovered reserves of 28.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent as of Jan. 1, 2012. Its low-cost, highly integrated operations, and dominant domestic market position also support the business risk profile.

We expect PETRONAS's cash flow coverage ratios to weaken in the next 12 months due to potentially lower energy prices from challenging global economic conditions, continuing geopolitical risk (particularly in PETRONAS's contract areas in South Sudan), and ongoing margin pressure. PETRONAS's sizable capital expenditure plans of about Malaysian ringgit (MYR) 300 billion over the next five years are also likely to affect cash flow coverage ratios. We, however, believe that PETRONAS's strong liquidity and ample debt capacity should enable the company to meet its commitments and maintain its 'aa-' stand-alone credit profile. We also expect PETRONAS to maintain its critical role and integral link with the government of Malaysia (foreign currency A-/Stable/A-2; local currency A/Stable/A-1; axAA+/axA-1).