Our view of Worldpay's financial risk profile takes into account the company's highly leveraged balance sheet, including preferred equity certificates (PECs), and significant potential carve-out risks until full separation from Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS). These risks include running higher separation costs than planned and negative implications for Worldpay's cash flow generation. The carve-out also makes Worldpay's accounting disclosure difficult to analyze. On the positive side, Worldpay enjoys adequate liquidity, under our criteria, thanks to meaningful cash on its balance sheet and meaningful back-up facilities as well as a favorable debt maturity profile.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We anticipate that Worldpay will report flat revenue growth in 2012, on a consolidated IFRS basis, due a different product mix (notably a shift from large accounts to small and midsize enterprises ). This should translate into mid-to-high-single-digit growth net of interchange and scheme fees. We anticipate relatively limited growth in the legacy streamline segment over the next 18 months as we assume subdued consumer spending in the U.K., and the likely continued shift from credit to debit transactions. We expect this to be more than offset, however, by a moderate increase in card transactions in the U.K. and U.S., organic growth from e-commerce and a focus on reducing merchant attrition.

Under our base case, we forecast Worldpay to generate a high single-digit EBITDA margin, on an IFRS basis, which would translate (excluding interchange and scheme fees from revenues) into the low 40% range--before exceptional items, which are mostly linked to the carve-out--and about 30% post-exceptional items. We anticipate no meaningful margin improvement in 2012 as we expect net revenue growth to be significantly offset by higher marketing expenses in order to deliver growth from SMEs.

While we believe exceptional costs pertaining to the carve-out to potentially be nonrecurring, we have yet to witness the group's stand-alone cost structure once the new platform is rolled out and assess whether all these costs will disappear and not be replaced by others. Moreover, we expect to see additional exceptional costs at least until year-end 2013 and, will therefore assess EBITDA both on a pre- and post-exceptional costs basis.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We expect Worldpay's adjusted gross leverage, at year-end 2012, to be at about 8x EBITDA (post exceptional costs)--or just over 6x post exceptional costs and excluding PECs--mainly due to our anticipation of accelerated costs related to the new platform. Excluding exceptional costs, we anticipate that adjusted gross leverage will reach about 5.5x, down from about 5.8x in 2011 or under 4.5x excluding PECs, which demonstrates some potential deleveraging upside in the medium term if the carve-out is completed without incurring most of these costs on a recurring basis.

We forecast free operating cash flow (FOCF) to range from breakeven to slightly negative in 2012. This is mainly due to the acceleration of exceptional costs, which we assess to be about GBP100 million, all cash based, and to a material step-up in the upgrade of the processing platform Streamline. Investing in this upgrade will see capital expenditure (capex) increase compared with 2011. We anticipate net capex in 2012 to reach about GBP80 million. However, we currently forecast that free cash-flow generation will improve in 2013 toward GBP50 million, mainly due to EBITDA growth combined with declining exceptional costs and capex requirements, and improve meaningfully from 2014. We anticipate that reported debt at year end 2012, after making debt repayments and fully drawing the GBP75 capital acquisition, acquisitions and restructuring (CAR) facility will remain relatively flat at about GBP1.2 billion, reflecting a fully adjusted debt of around GBP1.6 billion.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on WorldPay's senior secured debt is 'BB', two notches above the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on this debt is '1', indicating our expectations of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

Under our simulated default scenario, we believe that a default would most likely result from excessive leverage as a result of operating underperformance. At the hypothetical point of default, we have valued WorldPay on a going-concern basis. This is because, even under distressed circumstances, we expect potential buyers would recognize the group's leading market position, satisfactory business risk profile, broad and valuable customer base and medium-term contracts, and high barriers to entry in a consolidated industry.

Recovery prospects for WorldPay's senior secured debt instruments reflect the estimated value available and accessible to the respective creditors, the fairly comprehensive security package, including a first-ranking pledge over the assets and share pledges from group operating companies, and what we view as broadly favorable insolvency jurisdictions, either the U.K. or the U.S., for the group. However, WorldPay's multijurisdictional exposure could pose potential hindrances to security enforcement.

At our hypothetical point of default in 2015, we have valued the business at about GBP1.04 billion.

Liquidity

We view Worldpay's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. Supporting factors are the group's relatively high cash balances and modest debt maturities over the next two years. We forecast liquidity sources to exceed liquidity uses by comfortably more than 1.2x over the next 12 to 24 months.

In our base-case forecast, we estimate liquidity sources in 2012-2013 of GBP510-GBP520 million. These include:

-- Available cash balances of about GBP136 million at year-end 2011, net of merchant float;

-- Additional cash of GBP75 million raised in 2012 through the full drawing of the CAR facility;

-- GBP75 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2016; and

-- Funds from operations (FFO) of about GBP100 million in 2012 and about GBP130 million in 2013.

We estimate the following liquidity uses in 2012-2013:

-- Annual capex of about GBP80 million in 2012 and GBP60-GBP70 million in 2013;

-- Total working capital requirements of about GBP40 million throughout 2012-2013; and

-- Debt amortization payments of about GBP43.0 million in 2012 (including excess cash flow sweep) and GBP27.5 in 2013.

Despite our forecast of limited to negative FOCF generation in 2012, we anticipate that headroom under all maintenance covenants will remain adequate, at more than 20%.

The stable outlook reflects our view that WorldPay's capital structure is expected to remain highly leveraged over the next two years, and that the company still faces significant restructuring risks and costs.

The outlook also reflects our anticipation that Worldpay will maintain its leading position in the U.K. and continue to deliver modest EBITDA growth, notably from its e-commerce and U.S. divisions, while maintaining resilient performance in its streamline division, supporting our assessment of its business risk profile as "satisfactory".

We consider the maintenance of its Standard & Poor's-adjusted gross leverage of about 5x, or about 6x including the PECs, and adjusted funds from operations to gross debt of about 10% (both on a recurring basis) to be consistent with the 'B+' rating. We would also view a coverage ratio of cash interest by EBITDA of over 2.5x as commensurate with the rating.

We could lower the rating if we saw deterioration in the group's liquidity, particularly if covenant headroom tightened significantly to less than 15%. Equally, we might downgrade WorldPay if the group's EBITDA were to decline over the next few quarters without any reasonable prospect of meaningful recovery, and if EBITDA coverage of cash interest fell below 2.5x over the next few years. Similarly, we could lower the ratings if we observed that Worldpay's carve-out-related investments in 2013 were meaningfully higher than our base-case scenario, implying no significant improvement in free cash flow generation.

We do not see any rating upside at this point given the company's leverage and private equity ownership.

