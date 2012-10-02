In our view, Telecom Italia benefits from Italy's scarcity of competing domestic fixed-line telecoms infrastructure, including the absence of alternative cable networks. Telecom Italia also has some exposure to faster growing markets, such as Brazil. These positive factors are mitigated by the weak economic environment in Italy, fierce competition in mobile telephony, ongoing regulatory pressures, and heavy capital intensity.

The rating is further constrained by our assessment of Telecom Italia's "significant" financial risk profile, driven by the group's high leverage and weak discretionary cash flow (DCF; OCF minus capex and dividend payments).

S&P base-case operating scenario

We consider that the depressed economic environment in Italy will continue to put pressure on Telecom Italia's domestic performance in the next few quarters. In our view, this will be exacerbated by fierce competitive and regulatory pressures on mobile services and on fixed-line broadband revenues. Our base-case scenario anticipates a mid-single-digit decline in domestic revenues in 2012, equivalent to the company's guidance, and a continued downward trend in 2013. We forecast a similar mid-single-digit decrease in domestic EBITDA.

We anticipate that Telecom Italia's solid fixed-line position will continue to derive support from the absence of alternative cable infrastructure in Italy, and the group's investments in very high speed digital subscriber line and fiber deployments. The latter should help the group to maintain a price premium over competitors who sell asymmetric digital subscriber lines. In wireless, we foresee continuing pressure on service revenues from the weak economy and competition from other operators, although this pressure could ease as the group's 2010 re-pricing measures run their course. That said, we have seen new evidence of renewed pricing pressure in the Italian telecoms market recently, which, if protracted, could lead us to revise downward our base-case forecasts in the coming months.

We believe that positive revenue growth will likely continue in Brazil, benefiting from continuing fixed-line to mobile substitution in both voice and data traffic. This should somewhat cushion the decline in Telecom Italia's domestic market. That said, we foresee some further potential margin erosion in Brazil from product mix effects and regulation. In addition, the increased contribution from international markets could further dilute Telecom Italia's overall margin, as its Latin American operations are generally less profitable than its Italian operations. Overall, we anticipate that Telecom Italia's EBITDA (excluding Telecom Argentina S.A. ) could fall by low single digits this year, although we think that its overall EBITDA margin would remain among the highest of its rated peers, at more than 40%.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Under our base-case scenario, we forecast that Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA (excluding Telecom Argentina's results, given the small 22.7% stake that Telecom Italia holds) could decline modestly toward 3x in 2013, from 3.2x at end-June 2012, thanks to absolute debt reduction with positive DCF.

Telecom Italia's decision to cut its dividend payout to its main shareholder--the consortium Telco--by one-quarter this year, and the nonrecurrence of 2011's outlays for new spectrum, should translate into increased generation of DCF in full-year 2012.

Telecom Italia's management's public guidance to reduce its adjusted net financial debt by roughly EUR5 billion over 2011-2013 and the ratio of its adjusted net financial debt to EBITDA to less than 2.0x by 2014 from about 2.5x in December 2011 highlights its focus on deleveraging. However, the beneficial effect on our adjusted credit measures will likely be diluted by our analytical deconsolidation of Telecom Argentina. We are also mindful of existing debt at Telco, and of the fact that credit ratios are flattered by the full consolidation of the group's 66.7%-owned Brazilian operations.

Liquidity

We assess Telecom Italia's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, primarily based on the group's large cash balances and undrawn credit lines, and our forecast of continued positive DCF. We believe that Telecom Italia's sources of liquidity will comfortably cover its liquidity uses by 1.8x over the next 12 months.

We base our liquidity assessment on our forecast of the following sources as of end-June 2012:

-- More than EUR6 billion in cash or marketable securities on June 30, 2012, excluding cash held in Telecom Argentina;

-- Committed undrawn credit facilities maturing beyond 2013 of EUR6 billion on June 30, 2012, none of which are subject to financial covenants or material adverse change clauses; and

-- Our anticipation of more than EUR7 billion in funds from operations (FFO), excluding Telecom Argentina.

We estimate that Telecom Italia's liquidity uses during the same period will include:

-- About EUR4.5 billion of capex excluding spectrum and Telecom Argentina;

-- About EUR4.8 billion of combined short-term and long-term debt maturing in the next 12 months as of end-June 2012 (excluding derivatives); and

-- About EUR1 billion in dividends.

Annual long-term debt maturities in the 12 months to June 2014 will stand at EUR5.2 billion, generating a ratio of liquidity sources to uses of about 1.2x over the next 24 months by our estimate. We note that one-half of the EUR8 billion committed facility due August 2014 (EUR6 billion undrawn at end-June 2012) has been extended to 2017 through a forward start facility. We also note that the company recently issued a EUR1 billion bond maturing in 2017. We think Telecom Italia's management will continue to actively seek refinancing ahead of upcoming debt maturities such that it maintains what we assess as "adequate" liquidity.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the risk that the currently adverse economic environment in Italy, including subdued consumer demand, government austerity measures, and fierce price competition in wireless, could undermine Telecom Italia's deleveraging efforts or erode its business risk profile.

In addition, any precipitous decline in the sovereign rating on Italy to 'BB+' or below would cap the rating on Telecom Italia at 'BBB-' or below, in accordance with our criteria. Furthermore, although a drop to 'BBB-' or above of the sovereign rating would not necessarily lead to a downgrade of Telecom Italia, we think that in such a situation, rating pressure could nevertheless increase due to rising economic or financing constraints in Italy. Therefore in such a case, we could revise our assessment of Telecom Italia's business risk profile or our base case downward.

A downgrade could follow any downward revision of our base-case scenario or of our assessment of Telecom Italia's business risk profile as "strong;" or larger acquisitions or shareholder remuneration than we currently foresee. We could consider a downgrade, for example, if Telecom Italia's ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA were to deteriorate toward 3.5x or the ratio of fully adjusted FFO to debt were to fall to less than 20%.

We could revise the outlook to stable if we anticipated stabilization in domestic operations and if we perceived a lower risk of credit measures deteriorating. An outlook revision to stable would also depend on our view that Telecom Italia was continuing to manage its liquidity such that it remains "adequate," under our criteria, despite the difficult capital markets.

