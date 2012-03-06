(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 06 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the targets of Andhra Pradesh's budget
for the fiscal year to March 2013 are optimistic, in spite of their budgetary achievements in
the previous year. However, the agency does not expect major slippage from the budget targets.
"Given the current economic slowdown in India, the government's assumptions
about revenue and expenditure are ambitious," says Siva Subramanian, Analyst in
Fitch's International Public Finance team.
The latest budget projects that Andhra Pradesh's current balance will increase
to INR44.4bn (0.5% of state GSDP) in FY13 based on a 21.7% growth in the state's
own revenue and a 16.5% growth in current expenditure. However, even factoring
in realistic revenue growth for FY13 based on present economic conditions, Fitch
estimates that FY13 may end with a current balance at 0.45% of GSDP, which in
the agency's view is not a significant slippage from the budgeted 0.5% of GSDP.
"Based on nominal growth in excess of interest rate on debt, a
worse-than-expected fiscal deficit does not pose a threat to the state's debt
sustainability," says Devendra Kumar Pant, Director, in Fitch's International
Public Finance team.
Based on Andhra Pradesh's advance estimate of its GSDP for the fiscal year
ending March 2012, the state will miss its Eleventh Plan average GSDP growth
target of 9.5% and is likely to achieve an average growth of 7.8%. Economic
growth in FY12 is estimated to have slowed to 6.8% from 9.2% in FY11, causing
the current balance to shrink to INR7.8bn (0.12% of GSDP) from INR12.3bn
(0.47%).
