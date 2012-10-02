On March 29, 2012, we lowered and kept on CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A notes to the same level as our then 'A-' long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros' (CECA; BBB-/Stable/A-3), the transaction account provider and swap counterparty. The downgrade was due to the breach of remedy action triggers in both the transaction account and swap agreements (see "S&P Resolves 14 Spanish RMBS Counterparty-Related CreditWatch Placements In 10 Transactions").

In our March 2012 review, given the lack of remedy action by CECA as the transaction account provider and swap counterparty, we considered in our analysis that there was no replacement framework in place--in accordance with our (superseded) 2010 counterparty criteria. As a result, the maximum rating that the notes in this transaction could achieve was equal to our long-term ICR on CECA, which was on CreditWatch negative at the time.

On April 30, 2012, we lowered to BBB-/Stable/A-3 from BBB/Stable/A-2 our rating on CECA (see "Research Update: Negative Rating Actions On 16 Spanish Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade"). Since then, on Sept. 26, 2012, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) replaced CECA as transaction account provider, while CECA remains the swap provider.

At the same time, BBVA amended the transaction account agreements, which now reflects our 2012 counterparty criteria. As a result, our ICR on the transaction account provider no longer constrains our ratings in this transaction.

On Sept. 26, 2012, CECA also amended the downgrade language in the swap agreements, which now reflect our 2012 counterparty criteria. However, because CECA (as swap counterparty) has not posted collateral, under our 2012 counterparty criteria, the maximum rating that the notes in this transaction could achieve is equal to our long-term ICR on the swap counterparty. Therefore we have conducted our cash flow analysis assuming that the transaction does not benefit from any support under the swap agreement.

Based on the latest available trustee investor report (dated May 2012), the proportion of the underlying collateral in 90+ day arrears out of the outstanding pool balance is low at 1.48%, while defaults are at 0.92%. Based on the May 2012 trustee investor report, the ratio of cumulative defaults (defined in this transaction as loans delinquent for more than 18 months) over the original loan balance was 1.05%, compared with 0.36% in Q4 2010 (which was the most recent information we held when we first rated the transaction), and therefore well below the first trigger level of 5.00% for the class D notes (see "New Issue: AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario FTA Caja Circulo I, " published on Feb. 3, 2011).

A cash reserve provides credit enhancement for the class A notes. As the balance of the class A notes decreases through sequential amortization, subordinated tranches increasingly support the class A, B, and C notes. Additionally, when we first rated this transaction on Feb. 3, 2011 (see "New Issue: AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario FTA Caja Circulo I"), the issuer had partially drawn on the reserve fund to cover collateral loans that had defaulted since closing in March 2008. Since the May 2011 interest payment date, the reserve fund has been partially replenished and is at 95.73% of the level required by the transaction documents.

Even without the benefit of the swap, the class A notes can achieve a 'A- (sf)' rating under our 2012 counterparty criteria because of the high seasoning of the collateral in this transaction and the increased level of credit enhancement available to these notes. Therefore, we have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'A- (sf)' rating on the class A notes.

Our credit and cash flow analysis indicates that the level of credit enhancement available to the class C notes is now commensurate with a higher rating than currently assigned. We have therefore raised to s'B (sf)' from 'CCC+ (sf)' our rating on the class C notes for performance reasons.

In our opinion, the level of credit enhancement available to the class B and D notes is commensurate with the current ratings on these notes. We have therefore affirmed our 'BB (sf)' rating on the class B notes and our 'CCC (sf)' rating on the class D notes.

Caja Circulo I is a Spanish residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction that closed in March 2008, which we first rated in February 2011. Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad del Circulo Catolico de Obreros de Burgos (Caja Circulo) originated the underlying loans secured by Spanish mortgages. More than 74% of the mortgages are concentrated in the Castilla-Leon region.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario FTA Caja Circulo I

EUR150 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Rating Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

A A- (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Neg

Rating Raised

C B (sf) CCC+ (sf)

Ratings Affirmed

B BB (sf)

D CCC (sf)