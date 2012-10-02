UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Oct 02 Finnvera plc
* Moody's has provided its provisional Aaa/P-1 rating to a new EUR 3 billion Medium-term Note Programme of Finnvera plc, which is a specialized financing company owned by the State of Finland.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts