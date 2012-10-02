RATING ACTION RATIONALE, DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: CJSC DENIZBANK MOSCOW

DM's Long-term IDRs have been maintained on RWE to reflect the continued uncertainty about the bank's role in the broader Sberbank group. The ratings could be downgraded, potentially by several notches, if Sberbank decides to sell the bank. Conversely, the Long-term IDRs could be upgraded by one notch, to the level of Sberbank, in case of a merger, or closer integration, with the latter. Fitch expects to resolve the RWE when the new shareholder clarifies its intentions regarding DM.

DM is a small 100%-owned Russian subsidiary of Denizbank, with total assets comprising slightly more than 1% of the Turkish parent's balance sheet. Being closely integrated with Denizbank, DM focuses on servicing Turkish businesses in Russia, and most borrowers are also clients of Denizbank.

The rating actions are as follows:

Denizbank A.S.:

Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Long-term local currency IDR removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN), downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'

Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'

National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable

Viability Rating: 'bbb-', unaffected

Support Rating removed from RWN, affirmed at '2'

CJSC Denizbank Moscow:

Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'BBB-'; maintained on RWE

Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'F3'; maintained on RWN

National Long-term rating: 'AA+(rus)'; maintained on RWE

Support Rating: '2'; maintained on RWN

