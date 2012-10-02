UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
RATING ACTION RATIONALE, DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: CJSC DENIZBANK MOSCOW
DM's Long-term IDRs have been maintained on RWE to reflect the continued uncertainty about the bank's role in the broader Sberbank group. The ratings could be downgraded, potentially by several notches, if Sberbank decides to sell the bank. Conversely, the Long-term IDRs could be upgraded by one notch, to the level of Sberbank, in case of a merger, or closer integration, with the latter. Fitch expects to resolve the RWE when the new shareholder clarifies its intentions regarding DM.
DM is a small 100%-owned Russian subsidiary of Denizbank, with total assets comprising slightly more than 1% of the Turkish parent's balance sheet. Being closely integrated with Denizbank, DM focuses on servicing Turkish businesses in Russia, and most borrowers are also clients of Denizbank.
The rating actions are as follows:
Denizbank A.S.:
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term local currency IDR removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN), downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating: 'bbb-', unaffected
Support Rating removed from RWN, affirmed at '2'
CJSC Denizbank Moscow:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'BBB-'; maintained on RWE
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'F3'; maintained on RWN
National Long-term rating: 'AA+(rus)'; maintained on RWE
Support Rating: '2'; maintained on RWN
For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts