(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 06 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Compass Group PLC -------------------------------------- 06-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
==============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A-/Positive/-- Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Eating places
Mult. CUSIP6: 20449X
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-Sep-2011 A-/-- A-/--
12-Feb-2001 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
£250 mil 7.% bnds due 12/08/2014 A- 01-Sep-2011
£325 mil 6.375% bnds due 05/29/2012 A- 01-Sep-2011
£2 bil med-term note Prog 05/30/2002: sr
unsecd A- 01-Sep-2011
EUR600 mil 3.125% med-term nts due 02/13/2019 A- 08-Feb-2012