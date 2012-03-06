(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- U.K.-based food services provider Compass Group PLC (Compass) continues to deliver strong operating performance, with credit metrics consistently above our guidance for the current rating.

-- At the same time, macroeconomic conditions remain uncertain, particularly in Europe.

-- We are revising our outlook on Compass to positive from stable and affirming our 'A-' long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on the company.

-- The positive outlook reflects our view that rating upside could arise should Compass sustain strong operating performance alongside credit metrics at current levels.

Rating Action

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on U.K.-based food services provider Compass Group PLC (Compass) to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating on Compass.

In addition, we affirmed our 'A-' issue ratings on Compass' EUR2 billion Euro Medium-Term Notes (EMTN) program, GBP325 million bonds due May 2012, GBP250 million bonds due August 2014, and EUR600 million notes due February 2019.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our view that Compass' operating performance remains strong, with revenues up 9.4% in the financial year ended Sept. 30, 2011, alongside what we consider to be a healthy operating margin. At GBP1.2 billion, funds from operations (FFO) were up 13% from the prior year.

Although Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt increased to GBP2.1 billion at the end of September 2011, from GBP1.5 billion at the end of September 2010, the ratio of FFO to adjusted debt remained strong, at nearly 57%. This sits comfortably above our target ratio of about 40% for the current rating. Adjusted debt to EBITDA of 1.5x on Sept. 30, 2011, is also better than our target of about 2.0x.

Although this performance is positive for the rating, we see a degree of uncertainty over operating performance in 2012 as a result of economic weakness in Europe. Specifically, we believe that economic weakness could lead to some cyclicality of revenues, particularly in the Business and Industry sector. Furthermore, pricing flexibility for new and renewed contracts is constrained by low barriers to entry and strong competition in the highly fragmented food services market. Sovereign austerity measures and rising food input costs may also weigh on credit metrics.

In addition, spending on share buybacks and increased shareholder distributions could utilize some rating headroom. Nevertheless, our base-case assumptions suggest that the group could sustain higher credit measures than we deem commensurate with the current rating.

In financial 2012, ending Sept. 30, our base-case scenario assumes that Compass' revenues will rise to GBP16.9 billion, up 6.5%. We forecast that more than 5% of the growth will be organic, with acquisitions providing the balance. We further anticipate that the operating profit margin will be 20 basis points lower than in the prior year, as a result of margin pressure in Europe, the U.K., and Ireland. Nevertheless, we believe that Compass will be able to generate adjusted FFO of nearly GBP1.3 billion in financial 2012, resulting in FFO to adjusted debt of 56% and adjusted debt to EBITDA of 1.5x, with similar ratios for financial 2013. This would create rating upside.

Liquidity

We assess Compass' liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. The group benefits from large recurring cash balances and solid free operating cash flow generation. We forecast that Compass' sources of liquidity for 2012 will consist of:

-- Surplus cash on the balance sheet of GBP810 million, after deducting GBP300 million required for operations.

-- An undrawn revolving credit facility of GBP700 million, maturing in 2018.

-- Our forecast of unadjusted FFO of nearly GBP1.1 billion.

-- A recent EMTN issuance of about GBP500 million.

We estimate that total liquidity for the year will be about GBP3.2 billion. We anticipate that uses of liquidity will include:

-- The redemption of a U.S. private placement of $450 million (equivalent to nearly GBP285 million).

-- The repayment of the GBP325 million notes due May 2012.

-- Capital expenditures of nearly GBP400 million.

-- Share repurchases of GBP500 million.

-- Our forecast of dividend payments of less than GBP400 million.

-- Our estimate of a further GBP400 million for acquisitions.

We therefore estimate that total uses of liquidity will be just over GBP2.3 billion, and that sources of liquidity will exceed uses by 1.4x in 2012. With no refinancing required in 2013, we forecast that excess liquidity will rise to 1.7x in 2013.

We anticipate that covenants under the various U.S. private placements and bank facilities will retain significant headroom.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our view that Compass will maintain solid operating performance, credit metrics comfortably higher than our guidance for the 'A-' rating, and a conservative financial policy. Credit measures that we consider commensurate with the current rating are FFO to adjusted debt of about 40% and adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 2x.

We could take a positive rating action if Compass were to maintain FFO to adjusted debt of more than 45% and adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 2x on a sustainable basis, despite ongoing acquisitions and shareholder returns.

We could revise the outlook to stable if Compass were to adopt a more aggressive financial policy and/or demonstrate an appetite for material debt-financed acquisitions. A more aggressive financial policy could entail a significantly more shareholder-friendly stance (for instance an additional share buyback in 2013).

Although it is not our base-case scenario, rating downside could also arise if the group's operating performance were to deteriorate through a significant loss of contracts or pressure on margins such that they drop considerably.

