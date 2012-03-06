(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed four Nigerian states' ratings, including those on their bonds. The affected states are Kwara, Lagos, Kaduna and Rivers. A full list of rating actions is below.

The Nigerian government removed the fuel subsidy at the start of 2012. Following nationwide strikes, the subsidy has been partially reintroduced. However, in Fitch's calculations, lower deductions at source will result in a larger pool of distributable revenues available of about NGN400bn-NGN500bn for all tiers of government, assuming market oil prices at current levels of about USD100/pb.

The higher proceeds, representing an increase for each state of about 5%-10% of their oil-related revenues, will likely be skewed towards oil producing states, given the 13% derivation in recognition of the contribution of their natural resources to the national budget. However, Fitch does not expect the higher revenues to translate into stronger budgetary performances as states are being pressurised with growing staff costs following the phase in of the NGN18,000 monthly minimum wage, in tandem with rising energy costs.

The operating performances of Kwara, Lagos, Kaduna and Rivers States will likely continue to be in line with Fitch's expectations ranging from about 30% to 75% in favour of oil states, while debt-to-revenue ratios are still expected to range from a minimum of about 40% to a maximum of 100% in the case of Lagos. Despite rising debt burdens, debt coverage ratios will remain strong and are unlikely to exceed three years of the current balance. Debt-service coverage ratios will remain above 1x the operating balance when principal components of the bullet bonds paid into the sinking funds are considered.