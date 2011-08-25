(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 25 - Fitch Ratings has revised China-based LDK Solar Co. Ltd.'s (LDK) Outlook to Negative from Stable. Its ratings have been affirmed Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default 'BB-' and senior unsecured 'B+'. The ratings, together with the 'B+(exp)' rating on the previously proposed USD notes issue, have simultaneously been withdrawn.

The Outlook revision follows the significant drop in market prices for LDK's major solar products since April 2011. The low prices will likely persist, pressuring sales and profit margins for the rest of 2011 and in 2012.

The ratings have been withdrawn as they are no longer considered to be relevant to Fitch's coverage following the company's decision not to issue the proposed USD notes.

Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of this issuer.