(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Hyundai Capital Auto Funding IX Limited's Class A1 and Class A2 notes (collectively the Class A notes) due July 2017 'AAAsf' ratings with Stable Outlook. The transaction is a securitisation of auto loan receivables in South Korea, originated by Hyundai Capital Services, Inc. (HCS, 'BBB'/Positive/'F2'). The rating actions are as listed below:

USD200m senior secured Class A1 notes assigned at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD200m senior secured Class A2 notes assigned at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The ratings and Outlooks reflect the 17.9% of credit enhancement provided by an unrated subordinated class B certificate, a cash reserve funded at closing which covers three months of Class A note interest payments, senior expenses and servicer transition costs, the presence of early amortisation and servicer termination triggers, and the two interest rate and currency swaps provided by Citibank Korea Inc., (CKI, 'A'/'F1'/Rating Watch Negative (RWN)) with an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Citibank, N.A., (Citibank, 'A+'/'F1+'/RWN), and Standard Chartered First Bank Korea Limited (SCFB, 'A+'/Stable/'F1') respectively.

The ratings are further supported by the undertakings from Citibank and its subsidiaries, and Standard Chartered Bank (SCB, 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') under the transaction documents to make the appropriate USD payments to the note issuer account if a transfer and convertibility event occurs in South Korea. The ratings are also underpinned by HCS's strong domestic franchise in the domestic auto financing market, solid servicing track record on its 49 originated domestic and international securitisation transactions, and the sound financial and legal structure of the transaction.

As of the cut-off date on 30 June 2011, the portfolio consisted of 39,847 loans with a total outstanding principal balance of KRW638bn and a weighted average seasoning of 3.7 months since loan origination. The transaction features a 23-month revolving period, followed by a 29-month controlled amortisation and an 18-month tail period. Early amortisation events can end the revolving or controlled amortisation periods and switch the transaction into a pass-through payment structure, thus protecting investors against further deterioration in the portfolio.

CKI's obligations as the class A1 swap provider, trust account bank, bond issuer account bank and designated FX bank are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by Citibank, and Fitch is satisfied with legal opinions received from Citibank (for the guarantee agreements) as well as from the transaction's legal counsels.

For more details, please refer to the new issue report entitled "Hyundai Capital Auto Funding IX Limited", published today.