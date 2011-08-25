(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

-- Singapore has robust public finances, a solid net external creditor position, a strong track record of political stability, and prudent macroeconomic management, even though some vulnerability to exogenous shocks remains.

-- We are affirming the 'AAA/A-1+' sovereign credit ratings on Singapore.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Singapore will maintain its sizable external and fiscal reserves.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its unsolicited 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Singapore. The outlook is stable. The transfer and convertibility assessment remains at 'AAA'. At the same time, we affirmed the 'axAAA' long-term and 'axA-1+' short-term ASEAN scale credit rating on the country.

We affirmed the ratings on Singapore to reflect the sovereign's extensive fiscal and external strengths, and its solid record of prudent macroeconomic management. The ratings also reflect the challenges that the country faces as a small and open economy.

"We estimate Singapore's general government surplus--consistently among the highest in the world--to have averaged 6.7% of GDP between 2006 and 2010," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Yee Farn Phua. "This level of surplus provides high fiscal flexibility against potential economic and fiscal shocks."

The sovereign's net external position remains solid, underpinned by the absence of external public sector debt. Narrow net external debt was -142% of current account receipts in 2010. This reflects a combination of fiscal prudence and continued high current account surpluses, which averaged 21.6% of GDP in 2006-2010. Singapore's political stability also supports the ratings. The government has consistently embraced a pragmatic and forward-looking approach to policymaking. Its policy responses have also been swift and appropriate for countering economic challenges so far.

The country is more exposed to exogenous shocks than some of its peers given its small and open economy. The global trade downturn in 2009 saw Singapore's economy contracting 0.8%. The country does not have significant room to shift its focus to more domestic-oriented growth, unlike some of its bigger neighbors. This limitation is partly mitigated by the government's fiscal flexibility to deal with cyclical shocks and its continued efforts in structural reforms to ensure the economy remains competitive.

Nonetheless, the nature of Singapore's economy also suggests that it could ride an upswing in global demand faster than most other countries; Singapore's 2010 GDP growth rebounded by a remarkable 14.5%.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Singapore will maintain its considerable fiscal and external reserves. The outlook also incorporates our expectation that the government's forward-looking and pragmatic approach to policymaking will prevail in the long term, ensuring that ongoing structural reforms will sustain Singapore's high global competitiveness. Given its high export exposure, the country is vulnerable to external shocks. However, in our opinion, the sizable reserves and the flexible policy responses of the sovereign would meet the potential challenges associated with such shocks. Hence, the likelihood of the sovereign ratings coming under pressure in the near to medium term is remote.

