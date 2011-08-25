(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed VCL Master S.A.'s
notes issued under Compartment 1 following an increase in the maximum
subscription amounts to EUR1,201.5m from EUR1,039.9m, as follows:
EUR215.3m Series 2010-1 (ISIN: XS0480715464): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable; EUR215.3m Series 2010-2 (ISIN: XS0480715548): affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable; EUR236.1m Series 2010-3 (ISIN: XS0480715977): affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; EUR236.1m Series 2010-4 (ISIN: XS0480716199): affirmed
at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
EUR200.0m Series 2011-1 (ISIN: XS0606355799): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable;
EUR98.7m Series 2011-2 (ISIN: XS0646441575): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Available credit enhancement consists of over-collateralisation through a
subordinated loan (initially 12.4% of the asset balance), a discount for
over-collateralisation (1.2% of the asset balance since February 2011, initially
1.1% of the asset balance) and the floor amount of the reserve fund (0.6% of the
maximum funded asset balance). While initial receivables and receivables
purchased from the proceeds of the tap issue are subject to the same eligibility
criteria and discounts (2.4% of asset balance since February 2011), receivables
purchased after closing during the replenishment period (which are not part of
any tap issuance) are purchased at a higher purchase price discount of 2.6%
(since February 2011). The credit enhancement is sized to protect noteholders
against the credit risk of the underlying lease receivables as well as seller
risks such as commingling and tax risks.
According to the August 2011 investor report, the portfolio amounts to
EUR1,277.8m. It consists of 107,635 vehicle lease contracts and is highly
granular. Lessees are predominantly enterprises or self-employed individuals.
Fitch used its "EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria", dated 14 July 2011,
available at www.fitchratings.com, to analyse the transaction due to the
portfolio's high granularity.
The transaction is a platform for Volkswagen Leasing GmbH (VWL) to securitise on
a revolving basis German auto lease receivables originated during its ordinary
course of business. The initial issuance consists of the four series of notes
listed above and allocated to Compartment 1 of VCL Master S.A. (the issuer). The
transaction features a revolving period for all series of notes until November
2011. The terms and conditions of the notes state that following the expiry of
the revolving period, each investor can opt to prolong its commitment for
another year or to initiate the amortisation of its respective series.
Furthermore, the purchase commitment can be increased or lowered and the margin
on the notes may also be changed.
VCL Master S.A. is a securitisation vehicle incorporated in Luxembourg.
Volkswagen Leasing GmbH is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial
Services AG, which in turn is 100%-owned by Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE)(A-'/Stable/'F2').
The new issue report, including further information on transaction related
stress and sensitivity analysis and material sources of information that were
used for the rating analysis is available at www.fitchratings.com.