Specifically, we have:
-- Lowered our rating on the class A-1 notes;
-- Affirmed our rating on the class A-2 notes; and
-- Raised our ratings on the class B, C, D, and E notes (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's
performance--using data from the latest available trustee report dated Jan. 4,
2012--and a cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent transaction
developments and applied our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty and
Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions," published on Dec. 6,
2010).
Our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available for all the rated
classes of notes has increased since we took rating action in the transaction
on April 16, 2010 (see "Transaction Update: Jubilee CDO VIII B.V."). In our
opinion, this is due to an increase in the portfolio's aggregate collateral
balance to EUR382.5 million from EUR375.5 million--largely as a result of higher
recoveries than we previously assumed on assets that we considered as
defaulted (i.e., rated 'CC', 'SD' [selective default], or 'D'). From the
January 2012 trustee report, we have observed an improvement in the coverage
tests, and an increase in the weighted-average spread to 3.39% from 2.87%.
In addition, our analysis indicates that the portfolio's weighted-average
maturity has decreased to 4.8 years from 6.3 years since our April 2010
review. This has resulted in a reduction of our scenario default rates (SDRs)
for all rating categories in our analysis of this transaction.
We have subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine
the break-even default rate for each rated class. In our analysis, we used the
reported portfolio balance that we considered to be performing, the current
weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we
considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress
scenarios, using alternative default patterns, levels, and timings for each
liability rating category, in conjunction with different interest rate stress
scenarios.
From our analysis, we have observed that non-euro-denominated assets currently
compose 30.0% of the portfolio. British pound sterling-denominated assets
composing 20.8% portfolio are being hedged by a portfolio currency swap, with
any mismatches hedged by options. Additionally, sterling-denominated and U.S.
dollar-denominated assets together composing 9.2% of the portfolio are being
hedged by cross-currency swaps.
In our opinion, the documentation for the portfolio currency swap, options and
cross-currency swaps does not fully reflect our 2010 counterparty criteria.
Hence, in our cash flow analysis, we have also considered scenarios where the
portfolio currency swap counterparty, options, and cross currency swap
counterparty ("the hedge counterparties") do not perform and where, as a
result, the transaction may be exposed to greater currency risk.
We recently lowered our long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on Barclays Bank
PLC, the transaction's portfolio currency swap and options provider, to 'A+'
from 'AA-' (see "Barclays Bank PLC Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1' From 'AA-/A-1+'
On Bank Criteria Change; Outlook Stable," published on Nov. 29, 2011). Our
credit and cash flow analysis, without giving credit to the portfolio currency
swap and options counterparty, indicate that the credit enhancement available
to the class A-1 and A-2 notes is at a level that we consider commensurate
with a rating no higher than 'AA- (sf)'--the equivalent of our long-term ICR
plus one notch on Barclays Bank. Hence, we have lowered to 'AA- (sf)' from 'AA
(sf)' our rating on the class A-1 notes, and affirmed our 'AA- (sf)' rating on
the class A-2 notes.
Our credit and cash flow analysis indicates that the credit enhancement
available to the class B, C, D, and E notes is now commensurate with higher
ratings than previously assigned. We have therefore raised our ratings on
these classes of notes. As our ratings on all of these classes of notes are
now lower than those on the hedge counterparties in the transaction, they are
not constrained by our ratings on the hedge counterparties.
Our rating on the class E notes were constrained by the application of the
largest obligor default test, a supplemental stress test that we introduced in
our 2009 criteria update for corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs)
(see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow
And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).
Jubilee CDO VIII is a managed cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO)
transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate
firms. It closed in December 2007 and is managed by Alcentra Ltd.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available here.
RATINGS LIST
Jubilee CDO VIII B.V.
EUR400 Million Senior Secured Floating-Rate Notes
Class Rating
To From
Rating Lowered
A-1 AA- (sf) AA (sf)
Rating Affirmed
A-2 AA- (sf)
Ratings Raised
B A (sf) BBB+ (sf)
C BBB (sf) BB+ (sf)
D BB+ (sf) B+ (sf)
E CCC+ (sf) CCC- (sf)