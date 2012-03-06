(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 06 -
Ratings -- Irish Life & Permanent PLC ----------------------------- 06-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Watch Neg/B Country: Ireland
Primary SIC: Mortgage bankers
and
correspondents
Mult. CUSIP6: 46271H
Mult. CUSIP6: 46271J
Mult. CUSIP6: 46271K
Mult. CUSIP6: 46272A
Mult. CUSIP6: 46272B
Mult. CUSIP6: 46272C
Mult. CUSIP6: 46272D
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Dec-2011 BB-/B BB-/B
11-Jul-2011 BB/B BB/B
05-Apr-2011 BB+/B BB+/B
02-Feb-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
26-Nov-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
25-Jun-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
05-Nov-2008 A-/A-1 A-/A-1
30-Jun-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Ireland (Republic of)
Rating Rating Date
EUR15 bil med-term note Prog 01/05/2010: sr
unsecd BBB+/A-2 02-Feb-2011
EUR15 bil med-term note Prog : sr unsecd BBB+ 01-Apr-2011
US$1.75 bil 3.6% gtd med-term nts due
01/14/2013 BBB+ 01-Apr-2011
EUR3 bil med-term note Prog 02/24/2010: sr
unsecd BBB+ 01-Apr-2011
EUR2 bil 4.% gtd med-term nts ser 499 due
03/10/2015 BBB+ 01-Apr-2011
EUR25 mil var/fixed rate gtd med-term nts ser
504 due 04/09/2015 BBB+ 01-Apr-2011
EUR1.25 bil 3.125% med-term nts ser 505 due
04/22/2013 BBB+ 01-Apr-2011
EUR25 mil var/fixed rate med-term nts due
03/22/2015 BBB+ 01-Apr-2011
EUR15 bil med-term note Prog 06/02/1999: sr
unsecd BB-/B/WatchN 08-Dec-2011
EUR150 mil med-term nts due 02/15/2035 BB-/WatchN 08-Dec-2011
EUR28 mil var rate fxd/fitg hybrid linked
med-term nts ser 394 due 12/08/2016 BB-/WatchN 08-Dec-2011
EUR50 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser 438 due
05/03/2012 BB-/WatchN 08-Dec-2011
£4.5 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser 365 due
07/12/2012 BB-/WatchN 08-Dec-2011
£2.35 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser 337 due
03/08/2012 BB-/WatchN 08-Dec-2011
US$5.2 mil 8.% CMS-linked med-term nts ser 356
due 05/29/2016 BB-/WatchN 08-Dec-2011
EUR7 mil 5.2% CMS-linked med-term nts ser 288
due 10/07/2020 BB-/WatchN 08-Dec-2011
EUR5.85 mil var/fixed rate callable med-term
nts ser 246 due 04/25/2020 BB-/WatchN 08-Dec-2011
EUR15 bil med-term note Prog 06/02/1999: sub D 03-Jun-2011
EUR1.5 bil CD PROGRAM A-2 02-Feb-2011
EUR3 bil med-term note Prog 02/24/2010: S-T
debt A-2 02-Feb-2011
EUR3.3 bil 4.% nts due 05/04/2012 A-2 19-Jan-2012
