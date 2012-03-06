(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- On April 5, 2011, we revised the CreditWatch implications for Irish
Life Assurance PLC (ILA) to developing from negative following the
announcement of the planned separation of ILA from its bank parent, Irish Life
& Permanent PLC (IL&P).
-- Recent public statements have indicated that the Irish government
plans to acquire ILA from IL&P before the end of June 2012.
-- We are keeping the 'BBB-' ratings on ILA on CreditWatch developing,
reflecting the anticipated sale to the Irish government.
Rating Action
On March 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained its 'BBB-'
long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Irish
insurer Irish Life Assurance PLC (ILA) on CreditWatch with developing
implications. The 'BB' rating on the EUR200 million junior subordinated notes
also remains on CreditWatch developing.
Rationale
We originally placed the ratings on ILA on CreditWatch with negative
implications on Nov. 26, 2010. We lowered the ratings to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' on
Feb. 2, 2011, and kept them on CreditWatch negative. The CreditWatch was
revised to developing on April 5, 2011.
Early in 2011, the Irish bank stress tests indicated that ILA's banking
parent, Irish Life & Permanent PLC (IL&P; BB-/Watch Neg/B), required EUR4
billion in additional capital. IL&P therefore announced on March 31, 2011, its
plan to sell ILA.
We understand that IL&P is working toward a clean separation of the insurance
company from the bank. Recent public statements from the European Commission,
the International Monetary Fund, and the Irish government indicate that the
Irish government plans to acquire ILA from IL&P by end-June 2012. If this were
to occur, we believe it would significantly reduce ILA's risks and exposures
that relate to its weaker banking parent. The 'BBB-' long-term rating on ILA
is two notches below its 'bbb+' stand-alone credit profile, reflecting our
view of residual risks that stem from IL&P.
CreditWatch
The CreditWatch placement reflects our view of ongoing uncertainties over the
future ownership of ILA. We expect to be able to resolve the CreditWatch as
greater certainty over the future ownership of ILA emerges. This could occur
on completion by the government of the legal process to acquire ILA from IL&P,
which is currently scheduled for the end of March. If this occurs according to
schedule, we would expect to resolve the CreditWatch in early April, even
though we do not expect the capital injection to occur until end-June 2012.
If the government acquires ILA, we would likely raise the ratings on ILA to
'BBB+'. An upgrade to 'BBB+' would also depend on our assessment of ILA's
financial profile at that time and the overall business environment remaining
unchanged. The ratings and outlook on ILA would be constrained by the rating
and outlook on the Irish sovereign (Republic of Ireland; BBB+/Negative/A-2).
We could lower the ratings on ILA if the sale to the government does not
complete as expected. In this case a downgrade may occur as a result of a
downgrade of its parent or through the application of our financial
institutions group rating methodology. Our criteria state that insulated
subsidiaries can be rated up to three notches above the group credit profile
if certain characteristics are met (see "Group Rating Methodology And
Assumptions," Nov. 9, 2011, paragraphs 56-61).