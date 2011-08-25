(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 25 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded GC FTGENCAT Caixa Sabadell 1 FTA's class A(G) notes to 'Asf' and affirmed the class B, C and D notes. The downgrade primarily reflects weak transaction performance as impairments continue to rise on account of negative migration in the credit quality of the portfolio. A full list of rating actions following the annual review of the transaction is at the end of this comment.

The transaction's performance has been gradually deteriorating with the 90+ delinquency rate increasing to 5.10% of the outstanding portfolio balance as of July 2011. Default levels continue to increase with current defaults at 4.81%. Fitch expects defaults to increase further through the medium term given the high volume of impairments in the delinquency pipeline, some of which are likely to migrate into default. Although the credit enhancement (CE) for the class A(G) notes has increased due to structural deleveraging it is lower than the agency's 'A+' loss expectation.

The affirmation and Negative Outlook on the class B note reflects concerns about rising delinquency levels, industry concentration and increased vulnerability to additional defaults. The affirmation of the class C notes at 'CCsf' reflects their failure to withstand Fitch's obligor stresses and their subordinated position in the capital structure. The affirmation of the class D notes reflects their limited CE. Furthermore, the proceeds from the class D notes were used to fund the reserve fund at closing and consequently the repayment of the notes is dependent upon the level of the reserve fund at maturity. The reserve fund is currently below the required level but has been replenishing through the excess spread available in the structure.

The portfolio has significant exposure to the building & materials sector (41%) and obligor concentration is rising steadily as the structure de-leverages, with the top 20 obligors accounting for 20.73% of the portfolio. 100% of the mortgage collateral backing the loans is concentrated in the region of Catalonia. These concentration risks are partly mitigated by substantial first lien security coverage, which has led to higher realised recoveries relative to other Spanish small and medium sized (SME) transactions.

The class A(G) notes are guaranteed by Catalonia ('A'/Negative/'F1') for ultimate repayment of interest and principal. The 'Asf' rating on class A(G) is not linked to the guarantor's rating and is based on the CE available to the note.

Fitch's analysis included assumptions on the probability of default (PD) and loss severity with regards to current delinquencies as well as the performing portfolio. Fitch assumed a PD for the assets commensurate with the delinquency rates of the portfolio over the past 12 months. Delinquent loans were analysed with a higher PD depending on the time the loans have been in arrears. Recoveries for loans secured by first lien mortgages were adjusted for market value stresses based on the agency's criteria.

GC FTGENCAT Caixa Sabadell 1, FTA is a cash flow securitisation of an initial EUR 300m static pool of secured and unsecured loans granted to SMEs originated by Caixa Sabadell (now Caixa d'Estalvis Unio de Caixes Manlleu, Sabadell I Terrassa, rated 'BB+'/ Stable/B).

The rating actions are as follows:

EUR 123,403,649 class A(G) notes (ISIN ES0341098012): downgraded to 'Asf' from 'A+sf'; Outlook Negative

EUR 11,700,000 class B notes (ISIN ES0341098020): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

EUR 11,800,000 class C notes (ISIN ES0341098038): affirmed at 'CCsf'; assigned Recovery Rating RR-3

EUR 4,500,000 class D notes (ISIN ES0341098046): affirmed at 'Csf'; assigned RR-6