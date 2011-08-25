(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 25 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that its sector rating outlooks for the Swiss
life and non-life insurance sectors remain stable, despite the challenges of financial market
turbulence and low interest rates.
"Although most Swiss insurers' capitalisation exceeds pre-crisis levels, the
Swiss insurance market continues to present challenges," says Ralf Ehrhardt,
Analyst in Fitch's Insurance team in London. "Swiss insurers' prudent management
of their investment portfolios has helped to protect their balance sheets
against financial market volatility and provides a secure base for facing a
competitive environment. This prudence is in part a consequence of the Swiss
Solvency Test, the risk-based solvency regime introduced by the Swiss insurance
regulator in 2006."
Swiss life insurers' profitability has come under increasing pressure because of
the need to meet investment guarantees for policyholders (BVG policies) at a
time when low interest rates have depressed investment returns. These guaranteed
policies represent the vast majority of life assurance contracts, which
distinguishes the Swiss life insurance industry from other European life
markets. While Fitch expects earnings to remain subdued, as a consequence of
moderate investment returns, the agency also expects profitability to remain
broadly at current levels.
However, in the longer term, BVG policies are less onerous for life insurers
since the guarantee rate is adjustable on an annual basis. These policies
contrast with non-BVG contracts, such as traditional endowment business, where
the guarantee rate applied at the inception of the policy is fixed for the
duration of the contract.
The Swiss non-life insurance market remains highly competitive. The agency notes
that because of the current uncertainty in global capital markets, underwriting
discipline and cost efficiency have become more important for profitability.
Underwriting capacity continues to be supported by strong capitalisation,
reflecting a recovery of capital markets since 2008, disciplined underwriting
and a benign domestic claims environment in 2010 and 2011 to date. For motor
insurance, Fitch expects a rise in premium rates because reduced investment
income is putting pressure on profitability. However, strong competition could
restrict the rise in rates.
Total premiums for the Swiss insurance market amounted to CHF54.4bn in 2010,
including CHF29.9bn for the life insurance sector and CHF23.3 for the non-life
insurance sector.
The report, entitled 'Swiss Insurance Market: Review and Outlook', is available
at www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Swiss Insurance Market: Review and Outlook
here