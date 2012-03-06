(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 06 -
Ratings -- Baden-Wuerttemberg (State of) -------------------------- 06-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Legislative bodies
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Mar-2012 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+
06-Dec-2004 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+
