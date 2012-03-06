(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 06 -

Overview

-- We expect that the German State of Baden-Wuerttemberg will continue its long-term fiscal consolidation policies.

-- Tax-supported debt is on a declining trend and the acquisition of EnBW shares has not jeopardized public finances, in our opinion.

-- We are raising our long-term rating to 'AAA' from 'AA+' and affirming the 'A-1+' short-term rating.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the state's budgetary performance and debt burden will improve by 2014.

Rating Action

On March 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term issuer credit rating on the German State of Baden-Wuerttemberg to 'AAA' from 'AA+'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A-1+' short-term rating.

Rationale

The upgrade reflects our expectation that the new government will continue the state's long-term fiscal consolidation. It also reflects Baden-Wuerttemberg's gradually declining debt trend, and that the recent acquisition of the stake in utility EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG (EnBW; A-/Stable/A-2) did not jeopardize public finances.