(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 06 -
Overview
-- The Cairn acquisition has improved Vedanta's cash flow diversity and
size. These benefits partially offset increasing operating risks at other
business segments in India.
-- Vedanta's liquidity is "less than adequate", as defined in our
criteria, at least until the company completes its planned reorganization.
-- We are affirming the 'BB' long-term foreign currency corporate credit
rating on Vedanta. We are also affirming the 'BB' issue ratings on the
company's notes.
-- The negative outlook reflects the large amount and short duration of
the debt at the holding company and lower-than-expected performances at
Vedanta's iron ore, power, and aluminum businesses.
Rating Action
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB'
long-term foreign currency corporate credit rating on India-based Vedanta
Resources PLC. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB'
issue ratings on the company's senior unsecured notes. We also affirmed the
'BB' ratings on the senior unsecured notes issued by Vedanta's wholly owned
subsidiaries and guaranteed by the company.
Rationale
The rating on Vedanta reflects our view that the company's financial risk
profile is "aggressive" and its business risk profile is "fair", as defined in
our criteria.