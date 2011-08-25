(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 25 -
-- We have raised our foreign currency rating on the Czech Republic.
-- We are raising our long-term foreign and local currency credit ratings
on Prague to 'A+' from 'A' following our upgrade of the sovereign.
-- We are affirming the 'A-1' short-term ratings.
-- The outlook on both the foreign and local currency long-term ratings
is stable and reflects our expectation that the city will continue to display
a sound operating budget performance.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had raised its
long-term foreign and local currency issuer credit ratings on the City of Prague
to 'A+' from 'A'. The outlook is now stable. The short-term foreign and local
currency issuer credit ratings were affirmed at 'A-1'.
Based on our criteria, we previously assessed Prague's indicative rating at
'a+', but capped the long-term rating at the same level as the long-term
foreign currency rating on the sovereign. The upgrade follows our upgrade of
the Czech Republic (foreign currency AA-/Stable/A-1+; local currency
AA/Stable/A-1+) and evidence that the city continues to perform in line with
our base-case scenario and our criteria for an 'A+' long-term rating.
The ratings on Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, reflect our view
of the city's strong economic fundamentals; solid financial performance, despite
the 2009 recession; positive liquidity situation; and relatively moderate debt
burden.
Constraining factors include the evolving, but sound, institutional
framework and limited future revenue growth, due to reform of the value-added
tax regime, changes to tax-revenue distribution, and continuing pressure from
the municipal transport company.
The stable outlook on the foreign and local currency long-term ratings
reflects our expectation that economic recovery in the Czech Republic and
Prague will continue in 2011, which should support the city's sound operating
budget performance and liquidity position. The outlook also factors in our
assumption of stable tax-supported debt below 60% of operating revenues until
2013.
We could raise the ratings under the following two conditions: First,
reduced uncertainty with no major negative impact on Prague about the further
development of the institutional framework and tax-sharing mechanism for Czech
municipalities. Second, increased visibility of the new city management's
long-term financial targets and policies.
We could lower the ratings if a significant and sustained drop in budgetary
balances and cash levels were to lead to a strong increase in debt, which we
consider to be unlikely at this stage.
