March 06 - State-owned oil and gas producers Russia's Gazprom (BBB/Stable/A-2), Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas (KMG; BBB-/Stable/--), and Azerbaijan's SOCAR (BB+/Stable/--) gain significant advantages, but are also subject to constraints as government-related entities, says Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today in the peer comparison report "How State Ownership Affects Gazprom, KazMunayGas, And SOCAR."

All three companies are strategic government assets in economies that are significantly focused on the oil and gas sectors, and they each play a critical role as large exporters, taxpayers, and employers.

"The companies' very strong links with their parent governments makes it extremely likely that they would receive extraordinary government support in case of need, in our view. For this reason, the ratings on all three companies are significantly dependent on the respective sovereign ratings," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Elena Anankina."

"On the downside, however, their government owners can also enforce on them low regulated domestic prices, investments in strategic, but low-profit assets, tax increases, or pressure them to help other ailing government-related entities, which affects their stand-alone credit profiles," said Ms. Anankina.

Beyond these similarities, Gazprom, KMG, and SOCAR have very different stand-alone credit profiles, the report says. While SOCAR and KMG hold largely mature legacy hydrocarbon assets in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, respectively, and produce only a relatively small part of the country's total oil and gas output, Gazprom has a larger and higher quality asset base. As a result, KMG and SOCAR have made large debt-financed investments, which constrain their credit profiles. Gazprom, meanwhile, has a higher stand-alone credit profile as the world's largest gas producer, with vast reported reserves, massive production, and relatively more favorable credit metrics.