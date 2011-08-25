(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Jubilant Life Sciences Limited's (JLL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The ratings reflect JLL's sound business risk profile supported by its strong domestic market position in custom research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) and its geographically diversified revenue streams (international sales: 69% of FY11 revenue). The ratings also reflect JLL's presence across the pharmaceutical value chain including active pharma ingredients, active intermediaries and dosage forms.

Fitch notes that a substantial portion of JLL's products use molasses and alcohol as raw materials, as against petroleum products, which insulates it to some extent from high crude oil prices. However, the company remains exposed to raw material commodity cycles and finished product price fluctuations (in bulk chemicals business) leading to volatile EBITDA margins.

The ratings are constrained by JLL's high financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA) of 5.71x in FY11 (FY10: 3.23x) due to its volatile profitability (FY07-FY11: 14%-20%), debt-funded capex and increased working capital requirements. It plans to incur additional INR5bn capex in FY12 for new capacities, to be funded through internal accruals. The ratings are also constrained by the regulatory and forex risks. That said, the company has repaid all outstanding foreign currency convertible bonds and replaced it with Indian rupee debt. Further, JLL has no major acquisition plans in the medium term.

Fitch has taken a consolidated view of JLL's businesses and financials while assigning the ratings. Consolidated revenue declined by 9.2% yoy to INR34,334m in FY11 due to the demerger of its agri and performance polymer business (11.1% of consolidated FY10 revenue). Effectively, revenue - now includes only the pharmaceuticals and life sciences products & services segment - grew by 1.87% yoy in FY11. For Q1FY12, JLL recorded revenues of INR9,442.9m with EBITDA margin of 19.2%. Fitch expects profitability in FY12 to be much higher than FY11 levels driven by better capacity utilisation in its services segment and launch of new products. This would lead to a substantial reduction in its financial leverage.

However, JLL has a comfortable liquidity position. As on 31 March 2011, it reported cash and bank balance of INR10,292.58m and total debt of INR39,245.21m. The average working capital utilisation including commercial paper (CP) programme in FY11 was 43%.

A negative rating action may result from a sustained low profitability, underperformance of subsidiaries and/or debt-led acquisitions leading to deterioration in consolidated financial leverage. In any case, financial leverage exceeding 4.5x on a sustained basis would be a negative rating trigger. Conversely, a significant improvement in consolidated profitability leading to a sustained reduction in financial leverage (below 2.5x) would be a positive for the ratings.

JLL (formerly Jubilant Organosys Limited) is India's leading integrated pharmaceutical and life sciences company, with a presence across India, North America, Europe and China.

JLL's facilities have been affirmed as follows:

- INR16,200m long-term bank loan (enhanced from INR7,750m): 'Fitch A+(ind)'

- INR5,000m fund-based working capital limits (enhanced from INR4,000m): 'Fitch A+(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- INR8,000m non-fund based working capital limits (reduced from INR8,750m): 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- INR3,000m short-term debt/CP programme (carved out of fund-based working capital limits): 'Fitch A1+(ind)'