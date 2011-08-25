(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 25 - Fitch Ratings has released its 2011 Median Ratios for U.S. Non-Profit Hospitals and Health Care Systems. According to the report, across the ratings spectrum, Fitch's investment-grade hospital portfolio exhibited another year of solid operating performance in fiscal 2010. Profitability from core operations in fiscal 2010 was unchanged from the prior year, as incremental gains in labor use, supply cost, and revenue-cycle management were blunted by wage increases and lower reimbursement increases.

Median liquidity ratios in fiscal 2010 improved to the highest levels since 2007, reflecting a combination of improved investment returns, solid cash flow generation, and lower capital spending. While investment returns were better in fiscal 2010 compared with the year earlier period, gains are still below historical levels.

Fitch will host a teleconference today at 3pm EDT to discuss highlights of its 2011 Median Ratios for U.S. Non-Profit Hospitals & Health Care Systems report, now available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The discussion will be led by Jim LeBuhn, Senior Director, and members of the U.S. Health Care Public Finance group. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session.

To participate in the teleconference, interested parties should call 877-819-0869 (domestic) or 706-902-0405 (international) five minutes prior to the 3pm EDT start time and give the conference ID# '94124940'.

A replay of the teleconference will be available starting two hours after the teleconference is completed and will be available until Sept. 22nd close of business. To listen to the teleconference replay, participants should call 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international). The conference ID number for the replay is '94124940'