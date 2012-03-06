BRIEF-General Dynamics' unit wins $155 mln enterprise communications contract from DIA
* General Dynamics wins $155 million enterprise communications contract from Defense Intelligence Agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 06 Swiss Auto Lease 2012-1 GmbH
* Moody's assigns provisional ratings to ABS to be issued by Swiss Auto Lease 2012-1
* General Dynamics wins $155 million enterprise communications contract from Defense Intelligence Agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.27 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Feb 21 Wells Fargo & Co has fired four mid-level executives and stripped them of bonuses and stock awards as a result of an investigation into improper sales practices in its retail bank, according to a company announcement on Tuesday.