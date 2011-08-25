(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Nav Bharat Buildcon Private Limited (Buildcon) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The ratings reflect Buildcon's established track record of 37 years and the five-decade-long experience of its promoters (founders) in civil construction. The ratings are underpinned by the company's comfortable debt metrics, with moderate net interest coverage of 4.65x at end-March 2010 (FY10) and low net financial leverage (adjusted debt net of cash/operating EBITDA) of 0.5x-1.5x over FY07-FY10. Further, Buildcon had a moderate order book of INR668.6m at end-May 2011 (2.15x of FY11 revenues).

The ratings are constrained by the steady decline in Buildcon's EBITDA margins since FY06 (FY10: 11.8%, FY09: 14.0%). The ratings are also constrained by the time overruns in the company's projects, its small size and pressure on its margins, making it vulnerable to liquidity pressures in a highly competitive and fragmented market.

Further, Buildcon has been short listed by Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited ('Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable) for setting up a 1 Mega Watt solar power plant based on photovoltaic solar technology by 15 August 2011 in Rajasthan. As the project is majorly debt-funded, Fitch expects the company's credit metrics to weaken in the medium term. Its tight liquidity position is evidenced by the near 100% utilisation of its sanctioned limits due to the ongoing capex, though the company has maintained a positive cash flow from operations due to its negative cash conversion cycle from FY05-FY10.

A positive rating action may result from a significant increase in Buildcon's revenue and profitability and a sustained improvement in its net interest coverage. Conversely, a deterioration of the company's net interest coverage may result in a negative rating action.

As per the company estimates for FY11, its revenue was INR311m, up 29.6% yoy, with an EBITDA margin of 9.5% (FY10: 11.8%). The company's estimates for total adjusted debt as of FY11 are INR80.3m, (FY10: INR79.1m), including long-term debt of INR38.8m (FY10: INR36.1m), short-term working-capital debt of INR40m (FY10: INR29.1m) and the remainder in the form of unsecured loans and loans from private institutions.

Incorporated in 1974, Buildcon is a civil contractor primarily engaged in the construction like tunnels, canals and irrigation dams. Its head office is in Kishangarh, Rajasthan. The company has a 1.25 MW wind turbine generator plant at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The construction business contributes around 96% to its revenue.

Buildcon's bank facilities have been rated as follows:

- INR60.2m long-term loans: 'Fitch BB-(ind)';

- INR40m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BB-(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'; and

- INR50m non-fund-based limits: 'Fitch A4+(ind)'.