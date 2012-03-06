(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed JBC Insurance Company NOMAD Insurance (Kazakhstan)'s
(NOMAD) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'B-' and National IFS rating at 'BB-(kaz)'.
The Outlooks are Stable.
The ratings continue to reflect NOMAD's relatively weak capital position, risks
related to the insurer's rapid growth and presence of significant concentrations
in the portfolio, which may potentially expose both the insurer's top and bottom
lines to significant volatility. The ratings are underpinned by NOMAD's track
record of positive underwriting profitability, although to some extent this has
been supported by the contribution of a few large accounts with low loss
activity. The ratings also take into account the moderate quality of the
insurer's investment portfolio.
Strengthening of NOMAD's capital position or an improved diversification of the
insurer's business mix coupled with the profitable underwriting could lead to an
upgrade. A reduction in shareholder support could be negative for the ratings.
Fitch continues to be concerned about NOMAD's aggressive growth, which is
depleting the insurer's capital adequacy, despite earnings generated by
underwriting activity. The compound average growth rate of NOMAD's net premiums
written (NPW) was 75% in 2006-2011, with growth particularly accelerating in the
past two years, although this was in line with Fitch's expectations. The capital
position was further weakened in 2011 by a dividend withdrawal, with the payout
ratio amounting to 80%.
Fitch notes that NOMAD may need to either get external capital injections or
slow down its growth to prevent further erosion of its risk-adjusted capital
position. At the same time, the agency notes that NOMAD is owned by an
individual shareholder and it is therefore difficult to assess the insurer's
financial flexibility.
Fitch also notes that both major parts of NOMAD's portfolio (single large
accounts and regular business) contain a number of significant concentrations.
The insurer has benefited from the low loss activity of some of the major
policies and its underwriting performance is therefore significantly exposed to
the risk of non-renewal of these policies.
NOMAD's regular portfolio is highly concentrated in the compulsory motor
third-party liability segment (MTPL). The agency is concerned about NOMAD's
dependence on the government regulation of MTPL pricing, and the tight
competition existing in the segment. Changes in legislation and a further
increase in competitive pressure could potentially have a significant impact on
the line's profitability. To some extent, these concerns have been mitigated by
NOMAD's track record of profitable operating performance since at least 2006,
with underwriting operations being the key source of profit. The insurer's
investment income has also been a positive factor, albeit less significant for
the operating result.
NOMAD's investment portfolio continues to be prudently structured with equity
instruments accounting for less than 1% at end-2011. However, Fitch notes that
the portfolio diversification by industry is low, with most investments
concentrated in Kazakhstan's banking sector and issuers being of
sub-investment-grade credit quality. To some extent, this is explained by the
relative narrowness of the Kazakh investment market, Kazakhstan's country
ceiling and the strength of the local banking system.