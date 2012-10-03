We think Dnipropetrovsk's budgetary performance will likely be characterized by strong, although volatile, operating margins in the medium term. Despite the ongoing experiment, under which the financing of the city's healthcare was assumed by the central government and the share of personal income tax entering the city budget was lowered to 50% from 75%, we still think operating surpluses will exceed 5% of operating revenues in the medium term. This will likely be supported by state operating support and the management's adherence to cautious spending policies, as was the case in 2011. Moreover, notwithstanding strong pressure on the central budget, the central government has demonstrated willingness and ability to support Dnipropetrovsk's vital infrastructure projects, such as the construction of motorways, an exit ramp from the bridge, and a subway system. These projects will result in consistently high capital spending, but will translate into only modest (over 5% of revenues) deficits after capital accounts, in our view.

Despite existing and proposed borrowings, Dnipropetrovsk's tax-supported debt will not likely exceed 30% of consolidated operating revenues by 2014, in our view. The city's debt burden will consist of minor direct obligations (a small bank loan and a proposed bond) and the commercial debt of the municipal companies, which is partly guaranteed by the budget. Due to stronger capital support from the central government, Dnipropetrovsk's borrowing plans will remain constrained.

In late 2011, the central government guaranteed the long-term loan to the city's metro company from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD; AAA/Stable/A-1+) for EUR152 million. Contrary to our previous expectations, Dnipropetrovsk did not have to coguarantee the loan and is responsible only for interest payments. We therefore do not include the EBRD loan in the city's tax-supported debt.

Dnipropetrovsk's wealth levels are somewhat above the Ukrainian average, but the city's economy is concentrated on the steel and machine-building industries. After a crisis-driven drop, the city benefited from a rapid recovery of output and investment in 2010-2011. We expect growth to continue, albeit at a slower pace in 2012-2013.

Liquidity

Dnipropetrovsk's liquidity position is "neutral" according to our criteria. Average cash on accounts will comfortably exceed the expected debt service in the next 12 months, which consists of interest payments on a bank loan and a minor midterm treasury loan. As of July 1, 2012, free cash in the city's accounts stood at Ukrainian hryvnia 144 million ($18 million).

However, according to our methodology, we adjust our assessment of the city's liquidity position by its "uncertain" access to external liquidity. This is due to what we regard as the undeveloped domestic capital markets and weak banking systemic in Ukraine (see "Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Ukraine", published May 15, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

For operating-cash shortages, Dnipropetrovsk has access to 60-day state treasury loans, as other Ukrainian cities do. Yet Ukraine's treasury might face technical difficulties when under stress, as was the case in early 2010, when it experienced difficulties processing payments.

Recovery analysis

We rate Dnipropetrovsk's UAH100 million bond due in 2015 at 'B/uaA-'.

The recovery rating on this bond is '4', indicating our expectation of "average" (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The recovery rating on the proposed bond is based on a hypothetical scenario, where, in our view, a default would be triggered by the city's inability to refinance because of turmoil in domestic financial markets, and those markets would become inaccessible for local and regional governments. This would potentially be combined with materialization of risks related to guarantees the city has issued on debt of its government-related entities (GREs) and the need to cover their payables.

Under this scenario, we expect the city's debt to expand to about 40% of operating revenues in 2014. Under our hypothetical default scenario, the city would not likely be able to secure funds to cover interest or meet calls on guarantees against loans to its GREs without access to the liquidity markets. This would be exacerbated by only modest willingness to postpone other expenditures to repay debt. When under pressure, the city might prefer to finance vital utilities and salaries instead of debt service.

The recovery rating factors in Dnipropetrovsk's very weak financial flexibility, lack of large assets available for sale, spending pressures, and only average priority of debt service against other expenditures. Very limited support from the sovereign under a systemic default scenario also pressures the recovery rating.

The recovery rating is supported by Dnipropetrovsk's only modest debt and debt service over the next few years.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation, according to our base-case scenario, that despite a possible slowdown in economic growth and tax revenues, Dnipropetrovsk's adherence to cautious expenditure policies, coupled with continued central-government support, will likely result in operating surpluses above 5% and only modest deficits after capital accounts over the medium term. It also reflects the city's low tax-supported debt and debt service in 2012-2014.

We would likely take negative rating actions on Dnipropetrovsk if operating expenditures, weaker revenues, or the municipal companies' financial positions put additional stress on the city's operating performance, resulting in sustained operating deficits and a weaker liquidity position. The deterioration of the city's liquidity resulting from short-tem debt accumulation could also put pressure on the rating.

We could take positive rating actions if the city displayed stronger budgetary performance in line with our up-side scenario, in particular when combined with a clear and structural reduction of the payables of the city's GREs. In the longer run, positive rating actions will likely depend on the city formally adopting debt and liquidity policies, coupled with improvements in Ukraine's institutional framework. Ratings upside would also depend on our rating actions on Ukraine.

