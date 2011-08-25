(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 25 - Fitch Ratings has placed Talisman-1 Finance p.l.c.'s class F notes on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN), as follows:
EUR9.6m class D (XS0220379514): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR3.1m class E (XS0220379787): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR5.3m class F (XS0220380017): 'AAsf'; placed on RWN
EUR5.3m class G (XS0220380363): affirmed at 'Dsf'; Recovery Rating 'RR3'
The RWN reflects the possibility of an interest shortfall on the class F notes.
This risk will emerge if the sale of the Munster property, the smaller of the
two properties securing the Alpha loan (the last remaining loan in the pool), is
completed in an earlier interest payment period than that in which the Berlin
property sale is completed. Fitch understands that the Berlin sale was agreed
prior to the Munster one, which might militate against this order of events.
Nevertheless, should this adverse sequence arise, an interest shortfall could
apply if there was a material increase in senior issuer expenses or a material
fall in 3M Euribor. Fitch will monitor events as information becomes available.