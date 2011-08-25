(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 25 - Fitch Ratings has placed Talisman-1 Finance p.l.c.'s class F notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), as follows:

EUR9.6m class D (XS0220379514): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR3.1m class E (XS0220379787): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR5.3m class F (XS0220380017): 'AAsf'; placed on RWN

EUR5.3m class G (XS0220380363): affirmed at 'Dsf'; Recovery Rating 'RR3'

The RWN reflects the possibility of an interest shortfall on the class F notes. This risk will emerge if the sale of the Munster property, the smaller of the two properties securing the Alpha loan (the last remaining loan in the pool), is completed in an earlier interest payment period than that in which the Berlin property sale is completed. Fitch understands that the Berlin sale was agreed prior to the Munster one, which might militate against this order of events. Nevertheless, should this adverse sequence arise, an interest shortfall could apply if there was a material increase in senior issuer expenses or a material fall in 3M Euribor. Fitch will monitor events as information becomes available.