(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 06 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Saudi Telecom Co. ----------------------------- 06-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Saudi Arabia
Foreign currency A+/Stable/A-1 Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-Feb-2008 --/-- A+/A-1
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Saudi Telecom Co. (STC), the incumbent fixed-line and leading
mobile telecommunications operator in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
(AA-/Stable/A-1+), is based on the company's stand-alone credit profile, which
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses as 'a', as well as on our opinion
that there is a "high" likelihood that the Saudi government would provide
timely and sufficient extraordinary support to STC in an event of financial
distress.