Aug 25 - Fitch Ratings says that Prominent CMBS Conduit No.2 Limited's (Prominent 2) ratings are not affected by the credit events and subsequent receivership disclosed with regards to the Ambassador and Roade One loans.

Both loans were declared impaired by the servicer in April 2011 and January 2011, respectively, a fact which Fitch incorporated in its affirmation of the notes in June 2011 (see 'Fitch Affirms Prominent CMBS Conduit No.2 Limited' dated 24 June at www.fitchratings.com). At that time, Fitch estimated the securitised (A-note) loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of the Ambassador loan at 137%, well in excess of the 74% reported at that time. Since then, a revaluation instructed by the servicer reported an increase in the LTV to a level broadly in line with Fitch's estimate (143%). By comparison, both the reported and Fitch LTV for Roade One are around 122%. The risk of loss has not changed in Fitch's analysis as a result of the credit events, which were already assumed in all of Fitch's rating scenarios.

A third impaired loan, Cavendish, passed its maturity date in July 2011 without being repaid, again, as anticipated by Fitch (the loan was in receivership prior to its maturity so this was well-flagged). Liquidation of the collateral, which is expected to ensue, already features in Fitch's rating analysis.

Fitch will monitor all subsequent announcements regarding the workout of Ambassador, Cavendish and Roade One. The agency will issue further statements or initiate a rating review as and when warranted by future events.

Prominent 2's current ratings are:

GBP359m Class A (XS0303848229) rated 'Asf'; Outlook Negative

GBP18.9m Class B (XS0303848815) rated 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Negative

GBP18.9m Class C (XS0303849201) rated 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative

GBP20m Class D (XS0303849896) rated 'CCCsf'; Recovery Rating 'RR5'

GBP11m Class E (XS0303850555) rated 'CCCsf'; 'RR6'

GBP17m Class F (XS0305344417) rated 'CCsf'; 'RR6'

A performance update, dated 14 July 2011, is available at www.fitchratings.com.