(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 25 - Fitch Ratings says that Prominent CMBS Conduit No.2 Limited's
(Prominent 2) ratings are not affected by the credit events and subsequent
receivership disclosed with regards to the Ambassador and Roade One loans.
Both loans were declared impaired by the servicer in April 2011 and January
2011, respectively, a fact which Fitch incorporated in its affirmation of the
notes in June 2011 (see 'Fitch Affirms Prominent CMBS Conduit No.2 Limited'
dated 24 June at www.fitchratings.com). At that time, Fitch estimated the
securitised (A-note) loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of the Ambassador loan at 137%,
well in excess of the 74% reported at that time. Since then, a revaluation
instructed by the servicer reported an increase in the LTV to a level broadly in
line with Fitch's estimate (143%). By comparison, both the reported and Fitch
LTV for Roade One are around 122%. The risk of loss has not changed in Fitch's
analysis as a result of the credit events, which were already assumed in all of
Fitch's rating scenarios.
A third impaired loan, Cavendish, passed its maturity date in July 2011
without being repaid, again, as anticipated by Fitch (the loan was in
receivership prior to its maturity so this was well-flagged). Liquidation of the
collateral, which is expected to ensue, already features in Fitch's rating
analysis.
Fitch will monitor all subsequent announcements regarding the workout of
Ambassador, Cavendish and Roade One. The agency will issue further statements or
initiate a rating review as and when warranted by future events.
Prominent 2's current ratings are:
GBP359m Class A (XS0303848229) rated 'Asf'; Outlook Negative
GBP18.9m Class B (XS0303848815) rated 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Negative
GBP18.9m Class C (XS0303849201) rated 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative
GBP20m Class D (XS0303849896) rated 'CCCsf'; Recovery Rating 'RR5'
GBP11m Class E (XS0303850555) rated 'CCCsf'; 'RR6'
GBP17m Class F (XS0305344417) rated 'CCsf'; 'RR6'
A performance update, dated 14 July 2011, is available at
www.fitchratings.com.