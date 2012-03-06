(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of the three major diversified mining companies: BHP Billiton Plc/Ltd , Rio Tinto Plc/Ltd and Anglo American Plc. A full list of ratings is at the end of this release.

The affirmations follow an industry review, which included an analysis of forecast operational and financial profiles for each company over the next three to four years. Over this period, Fitch expects general commodity prices to remain at favourable levels, driven by demand from China and other emerging markets. Nonetheless, the agency's conservative base rating case for each company factors in lower assumed prices compared to 2010/11.

Each company's credit metrics are forecast to remain strong for their respective rating categories. Fitch's forecasts incorporate historically high capex expenditure continuing over the next three to four years, together with moderate increases in dividends. Fitch's expectation for each company is that these distributions will continue to be accommodated within expected cash flow generation.

With uniformly strong credit metrics, rating differentials are at present largely driven by comparative profitability levels and operational factors such as commodity diversification, reserve life and the cost position of individual operations. In this respect, BHPB continues to be differentiated from its peers by its ownership of substantial, and highly profitable, oil & gas operations. Also, while each of the companies are substantial producers of iron ore, copper and coal, at present, BHPB's and RT's iron ore operations are substantially larger than those of AA.

Liquidity and capital markets access is strong for each company and does not represent a major differentiating factor.