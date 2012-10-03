Oct 03 Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group Pty Ltd

* Moody's has assigned a (P)Baa3 rating with a stable outlook to the proposed US$250 million of senior secured notes to be issued by Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group Pty Ltd (NCIG).Moody's also has affirmed the existing Ba2 rating on the senior unsecured notes issued by NCIG's parent company, NCIG Holdings Pty Limited (NCIGH; together `Group')