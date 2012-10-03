The rating on KCRC, one of the two owners of railway infrastructure in Hong Kong, also reflects the company's status as an asset-holding company with minimal operational risk. KCRC granted MTR Corp. Ltd. (MTRC; AAA/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) a service concession to operate the KCRC railway network on Dec. 2, 2007. It receives stable annual fixed and variable payments from MTRC.KCRC's weak financial metrics partly offset these strengths.

In accordance with Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria for government-related entities, our view of an "almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of the following KCRC characteristics:

-- "Critical" role in acting on behalf of the government to hold important railway assets and honor debt obligations. Most of these obligations relate to the already-completed construction of the railway system in Hong Kong. In our opinion, the Hong Kong government will face a very high reputational risk if KCRC fails to honor its debt obligations after the government-engineered railway merger.

-- "Integral" link with the government, which fully owns KCRC and has absolute management control over the company's affairs.

We have not assigned a stand-alone credit profile to KCRC because it would not be meaningful, in our opinion. KCRC has few direct management employees and contracted-out staff and services. It has no railway operations.

We expect KCRC's financial performance to improve as the company has started receiving variable payments in addition to the HK$750 million fixed payment under the service concession with MTRC. In 2011, KCRC received HK$860 million as the variable component from MTRC. It also received about HK$4.4 billion from the Hong Kong government towards repayment of KCRC's loan to West Rail Property Development Ltd. (non-controlled subsidiary) in March 2012. We therefore believe KCRC will not need any refinancing in the next two to three years.

The completion of the Kowloon Southern Link has significantly reduced KCRC's capital expenditure. The company's ratio of total debt to total capital is likely to remain about 20% over the next two to three years, mainly due to depreciation and amortization charges. KCRC has accrued charges and provisions for claims related to its railway projects of close to HK$1.27 billion. The company's close links to the government, the consequent good access to bank and market funding, and the fixed and variable payments from MTRC reduce any payment risk arising from such accruals.

Liquidity

KCRC's liquidity is "exceptional," as defined in our criteria. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including cash, funds from operations, and credit facility availability) over the next 18 to 24 months to exceed its uses by more than 3x after incorporating the projected variable payments and upcoming debt maturities.

-- Debt maturities for the next few years are minimal.

-- The company has received about HK$4.4 billion in cash from the government in relation to its West Rail property.

-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company has cash and cash equivalents of about HK$1,410 million, excluding the cash payment by the Hong Kong government. The company's next maturity date for its debt will be in April 2013.

-- KCRC has HK$1.0 billion committed (revolver) and HK$500 million uncommitted undrawn banking facilities. These provide the company with significant financial flexibility to retire debt as it comes due and fund remaining planned capital expenditure. The company incurred its last major capital expenditure of about HK$ 644 million in 2010. This related to the construction of Kowloon Southern Link. Post completion of the project, the company's capital expenditure has significantly reduced and was around HK$134 million for 2011. We expect KCRC's capital spending needs to remain at 2011 levels for the next two to three years.

-- The company has good relationships with its banks and has a good standing in the credit markets, having successfully issued debt during the recent credit crisis.

Outlook

The stable outlook on KCRC reflects the outlook on the Hong Kong government and our expectation that there is an "almost certain" likelihood of government support for the company. The rating on KCRC would move in tandem with the rating on Hong Kong.

We may lower the rating on KCRC if we believe that the Hong Kong government's commitment to the company has weakened, resulting in a lower likelihood of extraordinary government support. While we believe that such a scenario is unlikely, weakened management control, privatization, or removal of the "change in ownership" clause in KCRC's loan document, would indicate weakening government commitment.