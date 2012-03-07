(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 07 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 26 classes of the SMART series of Australian ABS. The transactions are securitisations of Australian auto and equipment receivables originated by Macquarie Leasing Pty Limited (Macquarie Leasing). The rating actions are as listed below.

"Performance of the SMART transactions is within Fitch's expectations. Each of the portfolios is reporting 30+ day arrears percentages well below 1%. To date, excess spread has been sufficient to cover for losses experienced in each transaction," said James Leung, Associate Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.

SMART Series 2009-1 Trust:

AUD159.6m Class A-2 (ISIN AU3FN0009247) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD17.2m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0009254) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD12.6m Class C affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

AUD2.6m Class D affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD2m Class E affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

SMART Series 2010-1US Trust:

Class A-2b (ISIN US83173CAC47) paid in full

USD46.7m Class A-3a (ISIN US83173CAD20) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD88.7m Class A-3b (ISIN US83173CAE03) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD115m Class A-4b (ISIN US83173CAG50) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD13.6m Class B affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD16.7m Class C affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

AUD15.1m Class D affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD15.1m Class E affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

SMART Series 2010-2 Trust:

Class A-1 (ISIN AU3FN0012035) paid in full

AUD269.2m Class A-2 (ISIN AU3FN0012043) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD11.25m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0012050) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD13.75m Class C (ISIN AU3FN0012068) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

AUD12.5m Class D (ISIN AU3FN0012076) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD12.5m Class E affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

SMART Series 2011-1US Trust:

Class A-1 (ISIN US78446EAA55) paid in full

USD27.9m Class A-2a (ISIN US78446EAB39) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD55.7m Class A-2b (ISIN US78446EAC12) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD83m Class A-3a (ISIN US78446EAD94) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD184m Class A-3b (ISIN US78446EAE77) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD174m Class A-4a (ISIN US78446EAF43) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD18.9m Class B affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD23.2m Class C affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

AUD21m Class D affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD21m Class E affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable