(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 07 - Fitch Ratings says South Korea's latest regulatory rule on merchant fees will squeeze the strong but weakening profitability of credit card companies and potentially affect their standalone credit profiles. The agency expects the impact on profitability to be significant as merchant fees accounted for 47% and 50% of credit card companies' total revenue in 2011 and 2010, respectively.

Credit card companies will be prohibited from charging undue discriminatory merchant fees as per the law passed by National Assembly on 27 February 2012. Moreover, under the new law Financial Services Commission (FSC) has been mandated to set merchant fees for small merchants. The law will prevent credit card companies from charging unreasonably high fees to merchants with weak negotiation power. With fees for merchants likely to fall, credit card companies may see their gross margins decline.

Fitch believes the pressure to lower merchant fees would persist, even though credit companies have cut fees charged to small merchants six times since 2007. Fees for small merchants have been at 1.8% since December 2011, compared with about 3.2% on average in 2007. Furthermore, the number of small merchants has been increasing as merchants with annual revenue of up to KRW200m are classified as small merchants since December 2011 compared with KRW48m in 2007.

Increasing debit card usage in South Korea would also hurt credit card companies' profitability. This is because credit card companies charge a much lower merchant fee of about 1.5% on debit cards and pay 20bp to banks compared with about 2.2% on credit cards. Fitch expects debit card usage to increase rapidly due to favourable tax benefits given by the government in an effort to curb rising household debt. The transaction volume of debit cards increased 34.1% y-o-y in 2011 although it accounted for only 13% of the transaction volume of credit cards. Increasing debit card usage would hit pure monoline credit card companies harder than credit card companies affiliated to banks, as they are unable to tap the synergies available to the latter.

Additionally, credit card companies are facing increasing credit cost due to the weakening household debt servicing ability and high marketing costs due to severe competition. Even cost cutting would not be enough to compensate for the fall in margins. Credit-worthiness may come under pressure if credit card companies try to maintain profitability by increasing risky assets (i.e. loans) or by taking on more leverage.