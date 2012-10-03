Liquidity

We continue to view HEP's liquidity position as "less than adequate" under our criteria. We base our assessment on what we view as HEP's "weak" stand-alone liquidity arrangements, combined with our view that the Croatian government has the ability and willingness to provide sufficient liquidity support to HEP in a timely manner.

As of June 30, 2012, HEP had the following liquidity sources:

-- HRK240.5 million of cash balances (about EUR32.5 million). Furthermore, we understand that HEP has about HRK350.0 million (about EUR47.3 million) available for specific project financing facilities and has concluded EUR123.2 million (HRK925.5 million) of long-term funding from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

-- About HRK2.4 billion of Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations over the next 12 months.

As of the same date, we believe liquidity uses comprise:

-- About HRK0.9 billion of principal repayments under its bonds and mostly amortizing loans. Furthermore, the company has fully used HRK1.3 billion under revolving lines and framework agreements, out of which HRK1.0 billion is due for renewal in June 2013, with the remainder due earlier.

-- About HRK3.0 billion capex (net of connection charges), which we understand is about 35% deferrable.

-- No dividend payout on 2011 profit as per the shareholders' decision.

We see HEP's interest costs and principal repayment as sensitive to any domestic currency depreciation and increase in loan pricing. On Dec. 31, 2011, HEP reported that about 72% of its total debt is euro-denominated. The company does not hedge its foreign currency exposure.

Furthermore, HEP has stated that framework agreements of a total HRK68.6 million are available for short-term borrowing purposes. The company has said that at June 30, 2012, it was in breach of financial covenants, but has procured waivers from all lending banks.

CreditWatch

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement within a month. During this period, we will monitor whether HEP completes its planned financing. We could affirm the ratings and remove them from CreditWatch if HEP completes the planned financing in October and if, at the same time, we believe the company will meet its financial covenants as per the end of 2012. This will require a stabilization of operational performance and active management of investment levels.

We will likely lower HEP's SACP if the company is not successful with its planned financing, as this will exert pressure on the company's liquidity. In such a case, we will assess how the government and HEP intend to find alternative ways to fund the liquidity shortfall by the end of 2012. We could reassess our opinion of "high" likelihood of extraordinary state support if we were to doubt the government's capacity or willingness to provide timely liquidity support. A combination of one notch lower SACP and "moderately high" likelihood of state support could result in a one notch lowering of the corporate credit rating.

Ratings List

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Hrvatska Elektroprivreda d.d.

Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/-- BB/Developing/--

Senior Secured BB-/Watch Neg BB