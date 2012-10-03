UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 03 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Hrvatska Elektroprivreda d.d. -------------------------- 03-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Watch Neg/-- Country: Croatia
Primary SIC: Electric Services
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Oct-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--
28-Oct-2011 BB/-- BB/--
22-Dec-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--
23-Sep-2010 BB/-- BB/--
23-Apr-2009 BB+/-- BB+/--
23-Feb-2009 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
HRK700 mil 6.50% bnds due 12/07/2017 BB-/WatchN 03-Oct-2012
HRK500 mil 5.00% bnds due 11/29/2013 BB-/WatchN 03-Oct-2012
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts