BRIEF-Invesco says preliminary AUM of $825.3 bln in Jan
* Preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $825.3 billion for Jan, an increase of 1.5% month over month
Aug 26 Aria-1109
*Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Aria-1109 backed by auto loan receivables
* The bancorp, inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
NEW YORK, Feb 9 LPL Financial Holdings Inc , the largest U.S. independent brokerage and registered investment adviser, reported a 55.6 percent jump in quarterly earnings on higher revenue in its asset-based business and higher transaction and fees.