(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 03 - The Latin America economies have been fairly resilient this year, despite a global economic slowdown, said Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in a report titled "Latin America: Growing More Slowly, But Still Growing."

We expect GDP growth in the region to average about 2.7% in 2012 and rise to 3.5% in 2013, versus 4.2% in 2011. The two exceptions to this trend are Argentina and Brazil. Brazil, whose GDP we expect to grow only 1.5% in 2012, weighs heavily on the regional average. And Argentina is suffering a sharp slowdown, mostly because of drought and problematic policy decisions. But the Mexican economy has been resilient and will likely grow by about 3.8% this year. The smaller economies--Chile, Panama, and Peru--continue to expand faster, by about 5% to 8%, with domestic demand so far staving off the drag from abroad. Domestic demand is also keeping Colombia growing, though more slowly than in recent years. And growth in Venezuela this year is higher, at 5%, though we don't view that as sustainable, since it reflects a pre-election spending boom.

"We expect average GDP growth in the region to pick up in 2013 essentially based on higher growth in Brazil, as growth elsewhere is generally similar to that seen in 2012," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lisa Schineller.

Fiscal, monetary, and credit stimulus from the Brazilian government should boost GDP and domestic spending despite a still uncertain global backdrop. For Mexico, whose economy is closely tied to the U.S.'s, we forecast that its growth will edge lower, particularly as U.S. industrial production moderates. For most of the smaller countries in the region (Colombia, Chile, Peru, and Panama), we see GDP growth holding steady in 2013, at rates similar to those of 2012.