(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 26 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk's (Pakuwon) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'B' from 'B-' and its National Long-Term rating to 'BBB+(idn)' from 'BBB-(idn)'. The Outlook for these ratings is Stable.

At the same time, Pakuwon's outstanding USD13m senior secured notes due November 2011 have also been upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'. The Recovery Rating on the notes is 'RR4'.

The upgrade reflects Pakuwon's improving financial metrics following the successful sale of its latest mixed-use development project in Jakarta, Superblock Gandaria City, comprising a shopping mall, an office tower and condominiums. As of end-June 2011, Gandaria City mall had an occupancy rate of 93%, while the two condominium towers at Gandaria Heights were more than 90% sold. Gandaria 8 Office Towers, on the other hand, is 60% sold. The balance is earmarked for lease, of which 17% has been let. Going forward, recurring EBITDA from Gandaria will account for around 30% of consolidated recurring EBITDA, adding to the already established cashflows from Tunjungan Plaza, which currently is Pakuwon's largest recurring income contributor.

Pakuwon will focus on developing other projects in Surabaya to support continued growth. Projects in the pipeline include the extension of Tunjungan Plaza and a twin tower condominium in Pakuwon City as well as the ongoing development of residential clusters in Surabaya. Cashflows from recurring income and presales are expected to cover construction costs of the high-rise projects and to meet interest and principal repayments. For H111, Pakuwon reported IDR342bn of unrestricted cash against IDR235bn of short-term debt. Leverage and coverage ratios, as measured by net adjusted debt to EBITDA and EBITDA from recurring income to gross interest expenses, stood at 1.8x and 2x, respectively. (2010: 2.1x and 2.3x) These ratios are expected to gradually improve along with debt repayment and likely higher EBITDA from existing or upcoming projects.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Pakuwon would maintain a risk profile appropriate for its ratings in the short-to-medium term. Negative rating action may result if revenue from recurring income/gross interest expense falls below 3x on a sustained basis, which can occur as a result of a significant drop in recurring income contribution and/or occupancy. Positive rating action is not envisaged for the short-to-medium term primarily owing to Pakuwon's small business size.