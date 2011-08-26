(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

-- German water and gas utility Gelsenwasser continued its stable operating performance and strong cash generation during the last 12 months.

-- Financial debt at Gelsenwasser's intermediate parent, Wasser und Gas Westfalen GmbH, was reduced in excess of the amortization requirement, which improved the credit metrics of the combined entity.

-- We are raising our long-term ratings on Wasser und Gas Westfalen and Gelsenwasser to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Wasser und Gas Westfalen and Gelsenwasser's credit risk profile will continue to benefit from the reliable cash flows from Gelsenwasser's water and gas-network operations, along with further gradual reduction of financial debt at the holding level.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had raised its long-term corporate credit rating on Germany-based holding company Wasser und Gas Westfalen GmbH (WGW) and its subsidiary, water and gas utility Gelsenwasser AG to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The outlook is stable.

We raised the ratings on Gelsenwasser and WGW to reflect the improved credit metrics of the entities on a combined basis. This is the result of the stable business model and continuous strong cash generation of Gelsenwasser and reduction of financial debt at the holding level (WGW).

WGW is an intermediate holding company whose sole asset is its 93% shareholding in Gelsenwasser. A profit-and-loss transfer agreement exists between the two entities, requiring Gelsenwasser to transfer its profit to WGW. Gelsenwasser itself has very little financial debt. Our analysis takes a consolidated approach, and the ratings on WGW and Gelsenwasser are fundamentally linked.

Gelsenwasser is a leading water and gas supplier in the densely populated Ruhr region in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (AA-/Stable/A-1+). Supplying drinking water, which we see as low risk, generates the major share of the group's EBITDA. In its own service area, Gelsenwasser enjoys a monopoly secured with long-term contracts. The remainder of Gelsenwasser's EBITDA relates mainly to the distribution and supply of natural gas; its gas-distribution network is a regulated monopoly. According to our estimates, more than 70% of Gelsenwasser's EBITDA relates to providing a stable water supply and its regulated gas networks. These strengths are to an extent offset by Gelsenwasser's exposure to competitive and more volatile energy retail and trading activities.

WGW and Gelsenwasser's combined financial profile is characterized by the active use of financial leverage. However, the profile has continuously improved over the years thanks to WGW's debt reductions and Gelsenwasser's strong operating performance and cash generation. Consequently, the key credit metrics of the combined entity have improved. At the end of the fiscal year, Standard & Poor's adjusted ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt had increased to 23.7%, EBITDA interest coverage to 5.2x, and debt to EBITDA leverage had decreased to 3.9x.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that WGW and Gelsenwasser's combined credit risk profile will continue to benefit from the reliable cash flows from Gelsenwasser's water and gas-network operations, along with further gradual reduction of financial debt at the holding level. For the current rating level, we would expect the combined group comfortably to sustain an FFO-to-debt ratio above 20% over the cycle.

We could consider a negative rating action should we perceive a weakening in the business profile, should the company be unable to sustainably achieve the ratio targets, or should it be unable to secure the refinancing of its long-term financial debt well in advance.

We currently see limited upside for the rating, due to the group's modest size and diversification. Significant improvement in the financial risk profile could lead to a positive rating action, however.

