(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rizal Commercial Banking Corp's (RCBC) ratings, including its 'BB-' Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this release.

The affirmation takes account of RCBC's asset quality risks but also its improved capital, and satisfactory earnings profile and reserves. Despite the broadly steady economic outlook in the Philippines, the bank faced some one-off asset quality setbacks in 2009-2010 in a few large corporate loans, reflecting the risks of a concentrated loan book common in many rated Philippine banks. Nonetheless, the associated credit costs were covered by earnings, capital remained intact, and residual provisioning risks on non-performing loans (NPL) were low in view of the 94% NPL reserve coverage at end-June 2011.

Further weakening of asset quality at a pace above that of its local peers may be negative for ratings, although Fitch views any significant deterioration as a low prospect given Philippines' largely satisfactory economic prospects, barring any unforeseen major global events. Fitch notes that the bank's loss-absorption capacity improved following two private placements in H111, which lifted its core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (CAR; excluding hybrids) to about 13% at end-June 2011 from 10.7% at end-2010. Nevertheless, like other domestic banks, RCBC's Fitch core capital position is just adequate by international comparison.

Apart from strengthening capital levels, considerable and sustained improvement in asset quality is another consideration for a rating upgrade. Fitch believes this to be a long-term prospect, noting the provisioning risks from RCBC's investment properties and deferred charges, which equalled 51% of core equity at end-June 2011. These investment properties are foreclosed real-estate collateral (including some properties held under wholly-owned special purpose companies and set aside for disposals) while deferred charges are previous years' disposal losses being amortised over 10 years (five years remaining).

Fitch also believes that RCBC's ongoing expansion, if executed prudently, would result in a stronger domestic franchise and be positive for its ratings, although the agency views this to be a long-term prospect. The bank maintains its retail-oriented expansion, and seeks to align increase in operating costs with revenue growth. Economic conditions are broadly supportive of its performance although profitability may ease due to a moderate trading gain outlook in H211-2012. Securing low-cost retail deposits on the back of a growing branch network is positive for funding stability and franchise. RCBC has a liquid balance sheet, with a loans/deposits ratio of 60%-70%.

The Support Rating reflects Fitch's expectation of a moderate probability of state support for RCBC, in light of the bank's systemic importance to the domestic economy and the government's modest ability to offer timely assistance, if required. The bank accounted for 4%-5% of system assets and deposits.

The 'BB-' rating of the senior notes is the same as RCBC's IDR, as the senior notes constitute its direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations and, hence rank equally with its unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. The subordinated notes rating of 'B+' is one notch below the bank's IDR to reflect the subordinated status of this issue and the absence of any going concern loss-absorption feature.

The 'B-' hybrid issue rating is three notches below RCBC's IDR due to the presence of mandatory triggers to defer dividends. Such a dividend deferral mechanism is a form of going concern loss absorption and will be activated if, amongst others, the bank breaches its regulatory minimum capital adequacy ratios or if it has insufficient distributable reserves. While Fitch currently believes the risk of such a breach to be low, the hybrid rating may be reviewed in due course in view of the publication of its exposure draft "Rating Bank Regulatory Capital Securities", on 28 July 2011.

Full list of ratings:

Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'

Individual Rating affirmed at 'D'

Support Rating affirmed at '3'

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB-'

Senior notes rating affirmed at 'BB-'

Subordinated notes rating affirmed at 'B+'

Hybrid Tier 1 securities rating affirmed at 'B-'