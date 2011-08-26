(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 26 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Sutlej Textiles and Industries Limited's (STIL) 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' National Long-Term Rating to the "Non-Monitored" category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm' on the agency's website. Simultaneously, Fitch has classified STIL's following bank loan ratings as "Non-Monitored":

- INR7,297m long-term loans: migrated to 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)';

- INR500m fund-based working capital limits (cash credit): migrated to 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)';

- INR2,000m fund-based limits (including working capital demand loan and packing credit): migrated to 'Fitch A3(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A3(ind)';

- INR310m gold card export credit limits: migrated to 'Fitch A3(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A3(ind)';

- INR300m short-term bank loans: migrated to 'Fitch A3(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A3(ind)'; and

- INR330m non-fund based working capital limits: migrated to 'Fitch A3(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A3(ind)'.

The ratings have been migrated to the "Non-Monitored" category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of STIL. The ratings will remain in the "Non-Monitored" category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-activated and will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".