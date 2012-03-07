Wells Fargo fires 4 executives amid probe into sales practices
Feb 21 Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it fired four executives in its community banking business as part of an independent investigation into its sales practices.
March 07 Bank of India
* Moody's downgrades Bank of India; outlook stable
Feb 21 Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it fired four executives in its community banking business as part of an independent investigation into its sales practices.
* Wells Fargo announces actions based on Retail Banking sales practices investigation
Feb 21 An investment company is making plans to launch what could be the first exchange-traded fund to profit on marijuana.